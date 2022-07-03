Apple Watch Series 7 gets durability tested in latest ad – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Michail 01 July 2022

Apple WatchOS

How much of a beating can an Apple Watch Series 7 take? Apple has just the video to demonstrate titled Hard Knocks and accompanied by artist Jack White’s Power of Love tune. The short 98-second clip gives the Apple Watch Series 7 a run with all kinds of objects, surfaces and liquids of varying temperature and complexity.

In true Apple fashion, the Series 7 watch survives everything the elements throw at it and is crowned as “the most durable Apple Watch ever”. This ad may be foreshadowing the upcoming rugged Apple Watch which has been rumored for a while now. Anyway, Apple usually refreshes its Watch Series between September – October so we’ll have plenty of time before leaks fill us in on more details.

Ah yes, the Schrodinger's commercials! If you don't watch them, they don't exist! Well, it just confirms why you don't understand commercials then. Because you've never seen them, but surely enough you're acting like you…

Olymous got burned🔥

Nope🤣

