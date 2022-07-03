'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Claims Signature at Brown Derby Restaurant in Disney's Hollywood Studios is Fake – WDW News Today

Ads

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin, of WWE fame, has confirmed that “his” signature in the celebrity guest book at the Hollywood Brown Derby restaurant is fake.

The restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios shows off new signatures each day from celebrities who have dined there. It has always been presented as authentic.

Fake sig.

During our visit yesterday, we Tweeted a photo of the signatures on display for the day, which were allegedly by Steve Austin and Kirsten Vangsness. However, Steve Austin (via a verified Twitter account) responded to us to let us know it was a “fake sig.”

His claim calls into question the legitimacy of the book and begs the question of who forged the signature.

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

I think it’s funny that Disney alleges either of them are celebrities!

Steve is known worldwide. He’s a much bigger celebrity than any of the internet trash that passes for a celebrity these days.

You are a poor excuse for a troll.

🤣🤣 you may not think Stone Cold is a celebrity, but he has worldwide fame and has generated millions of dollars in merchandise sales as a result.

And that’s the bottom line cause Stone Cold say so!!!

If one signature is fake, there may be more. It’s a shame that Disney had to fake it and deceive guests. They need to remove the sheets with fake signatures. If it’s all of them, remove the book and publicly apologize for lying to public.

Such a weird story. Did someone go in and claim he was Steve Austin? I think he would be pretty recognizable. I wonder if there was a meal comp?

Oh no! How will I ever be able to eat my Cob Salad learning about this travesty. Wait….now that I have thought about I am pretty sure I will be ok.

*Cobb

Um, I think I would know how to spell Cob Salad, my grandfather invented it.

Did your family decide to drop the extra ‘b’ at some point? The salad has always been attributed to Bob Cobb, inventing it at The Hollywood location of the Brown Derby sometime in the ’30s. Not only is it spelled “Cobb” in the Hollywood Studios BD menus of today, but old copies of the menu from CA locations as well (pics can be found online). There’s even those artist pictures of celebs in the Brown Derby that were signed to Robert/Bob Cobb, suggesting that that was the correct spelling at the time. This is definitely confusing. Even if your grandpa spelled it as ‘Cob’ at the time, it looks like “Cobb” is the expected spelling for some reason, and has been for many decades.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tweets by WDWNT

source