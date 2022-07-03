M2 MacBook Air Release Date May Be Coming Up Fast – SlashGear

Ads

For several years, Apple’s yearly WWDC conference has been the venue for major product announcements from the company. WWDC 2022 was no exception, and while most of the screen time during the event’s main keynote was dedicated to detailing the new features of iOS 16, iPadOS, and WatchOS 9, Apple also spent a lot of time talking about the company’s all-new M2 chip. A direct successor to the first-generation Apple M1 chip announced two years ago, the new M2 chip claims performance gains of up to 40% and is based on Apple’s second-generation 5nm manufacturing process.

Alongside the M2 chip, Apple also announced the first of the two products that will use this new chip. The first product is a new 13.6-inch MacBook Pro model that went on sale a few days after WWDC. The second product and perhaps the most significant hardware product launch at WWDC was the completely redesigned MacBook Air.

Apple did not share full availability details for the new MacBook Air and only said it intends to ship the product by July 2022. With July almost here and Apple mum on the availability, folks over at MacRumors, citing a retail source, have claimed that the new MacBook Air will be made available to purchase approximately halfway through the month.

According to MacRumors, the much-awaited 2022 M2 MacBook Air will go on sale starting July 15, 2022. If the news turns out to be true, it will mark the end of a nearly one-month-long wait for all MacBook Air fans.

In case you didn’t already know, the new MacBook Air is a completely redesigned product from the ground up that features several upgrades over the previous generation Air models. Some of the more important updates include the new 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and the addition of a MagSafe port for charging. Like its predecessors, the MacBook Air continues to boast a fanless design, and at 11.3mm thick and weighing in at 2.7 pounds, it is quite thin and light as well.

The most significant change to the 2022 MacBook Air includes the switch to the new M2 chip which houses an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The new chip also uses Apple’s new 16-core Neural Engine that can handle up to 15.8 trillion operations per second. With support for up to 24GB of LPDDR5 memory, the M2 MacBook Air should be ready to roll for the standard users’ computing needs for the next several years at least.

If the 2022 MacBook Air does go on sale on July 15 as planned, there is also a good chance that the product would be open to preorders a week before that: right around July 8.



