Android 11: List of phones eligible to get latest Google mobile OS update – Deccan Herald

Search engine giant Google earlier in the week announced the formal release of the new Android 11 for Pixel phones.
The new OS comes with loads of new features including Bubble (grouping of messaging apps), control panel for all smart gadgets, user privacy improvements including resetting permission for apps to access the mic and camera of the phones, and more.
Google announced that all the Pixel phones will be the first to receive the new Android 11 and will expand the software roll-out to other phones in the coming weeks.
Here is the confirmed list of all the Android phones and tablets eligible for Android 11
Google
Android 11 is now available to Pixel 2, 2 XL, Pixel 3, 3a, 3 XL, Pixel 4, and 4 XL models. Whereas the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 5G are expected to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box in October.
Samsung
Last month, Samsung soon after the launch of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, announced long-term software support for phones and tablets. Compare to the prevailing policy, companies are obliged to offer 18 months of OS update. Now, Samsung has promises 36 months that is three years similar to Google’s Pixel phones. So, Android 11 is coming to more than 38 devices listed below.
Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite, and upcoming S series devices
Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices
Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold, and upcoming Z series devices
Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices
Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite, and upcoming Tab S series devices
OnePlus
OnePlus is already offering Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Preview to select owners of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 for feedback. Once the bugs are weeded out, the software will be released en masse to the public. OnePlus Nord, 7 & 7T series are expected to go through the same beta testing and then get the public version by the end of 2020 or early 2021.
Nokia
HMD Global Oy has a big reputation for releasing timely software and security patches to Nokia phones. It has also beaten Google several times in delivering the latest updates to Nokia phones compared to the Pixel series.
So, Android 11 is certainly coming to all the new phones launched in 2020 (Nokia 5.3, 8.3 5G, and more) by this year-end and for those launched in 2019 (Nokia 7.2, 6.2, 5.2, and more) probably get in early 2021.
Xiaomi
As of now, Xiaomi is testing Android 11 on global variants of the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, and Pocophone F2 Pro. Stable software is expected to be released by the end of 2020, but other low-end models may have to wait until early 2021 to get the new Android OS.
Motorola:
Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to released Android 11 first to the Moto Razr flip phones along with the latest Moto G9 series. Later, it might extend the roll-out to the Moto G8 series and other phones in early 2021.
Realme
For now, only the Realme X50 Pro is under Android 11 beta testing. Other Realme phones will be added in the list as when and the company announces it.
Vivo
Vivo is expected to bring the Android 11 to the latest Vivo X50, X50 Pro series phones. Later, expand the availability of Google mobile OS to V series phones in 2021.
Oppo
Oppo has confirmed Android 11-based ColorOS will be released to at least four — Find X2 Pro, Find X2, Reno3 Pro, and Reno3 soon.
Must read | Google Android 11: All the key features you should know
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Check out all newsletters
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram – Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala
Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6
Hitler’s ‘Jewish’ blood: An old conspiracy theory
DH Toon | Kishor’s playing his cards close to his chest
Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala
Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6
Hitler’s ‘Jewish’ blood: An old conspiracy theory
DH Toon | Kishor’s playing his cards close to his chest
National
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Sports
Business
Multimedia
Opinion
Entertainment
Economy on the mend
Don’t whisper into PM’s ears
Met Gala kicks off
IPL 2022
DH photo galleries
DH Picks
Latest stories
Trending news
Download DH APP
Services
Our group sites
Download DH APP
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve user experience. This includes personalising content and advertising. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy.
We use cookies.
Android 11: List of phones eligible to get latest Google mobile OS update – Deccan Herald
Search engine giant Google earlier in the week announced the formal release of the new Android 11 for Pixel phones.