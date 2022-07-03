Is Netflix free for a year? – Netflix Life

Ads

In today’s day and age, we’re all looking for ways to save a few bucks whenever possible which oftentimes includes looking into ways to save on the many streaming services we all enjoy such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon, just to name a few.

Considering how many streaming services there are today, subscribing to them all quickly adds up which is why we’ve all jumped at the chance to try certain services out with help from a free trial or shave a bit off the monthly rates with help from a promo code.

Perhaps it’s for this reason that in recent weeks our curiosity has been piqued with rumors of a new offer to receive Netflix free for one year. After all, what could be better than a free year of the biggest streaming service around which is home to so many of our favorite shows and movies?

If free Netflix for a year sounds too good to be true, there’s likely a good reason as the rumored 1-year free trial isn’t what it seems to be.

As Scam Detector notes, the “Netflix one year free” offer circulating across the internet via various forums including email is a phishing scam as no such trial exists through Netflix. If you receive an email containing details on the fictitious trial, we’d highly recommend thinking twice before clicking any links in order to protect yourself from potentially harmful links.

Unfortunately, Netflix has discontinued its free trials and is no longer offering free trials of any kind at this moment. The decision to discontinue free trials went into effect in October 2020, with the company doing away entirely with its free trials rather than simply shortening the length of its free trials.

The 30-day trial previously offered was on the larger end considering most streamers tend to instead offer 7-day trials instead, so it’s not hard to see why they’d want to discontinue the free trial option.

Given how large the brand has grown in recent years, they’re clearly not hurting for cash or subscriptions at the moment giving them the power to remove free trials and instead encourage users to directly register for an account. That, of course, doesn’t mean it isn’t still disappointing that there are no longer any active free trial deals available.

