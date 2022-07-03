ETH to Plunge to $2,500 by June, Spanish Taxi Company Accepts SHIB, Snoop Dogg NFT Collections Available on Cardano: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

Ads

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes expects Ethereum , the second biggest cryptocurrency on the market, to drop to $2,500 by the end of June. His other prediction concerns Bitcoin: according to Hays, it will test the $30,000 level before the start of the third quarter. The former boss of BitMEX notes that BTC and ETH are “highly correlated” to the Nasdaq-100 stock market index, and if tech stocks keep underperforming, crypto will decline as well.

A Twitter user dedicated to the Shiba Inu community, @shibainuart, has recently shared that during the introductory phase for SHIB: The Metaverse, 36,431 plots of land will become unlocked, while revealing portions of four different districts: Growth District, Defense District, Technology District and Currencies District. In total, SHIB: The Metaverse will consist of 100,595 plots of land.

Meanwhile, a Spanish taxi company called “Nova Taxi” has announced that it now accepts SHIB as a form of payment. The logo of the famous canine coin is now placed on all of the company’s cars.

According to an official announcement on Twitter, NFT project Clay Nation launched its official collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici, bringing the content of all three (including Snoop Dogg’s NFT collections) to Cardano. The American rapper has been actively involved in activities connected with one of the most used blockchains . Last week, on April 5, Snoop Dogg and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson met in an epic Twitter space to discuss the Cardano ecosystem, music and NFTs.

Marius van der Wijden, seasoned Ethereum researcher and developer, has unveiled that Ethereum’s PoW/PoS merge is being stress tested in a unique “shadow fork.” The “shadow fork’s” configurations will be of crucial importance to the next phase of ETH’s progress, as it would dictate optimizations needed in the run up to the merge. Technically, “shadow fork” is authorized in parallel with the “regular” Ethereum mainnet and does not affect its operations in any meaningful manner.

