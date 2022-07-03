Where to Buy Lucky Block Token – Best Crypto for 2022 – Business 2 Community

Ads

Lucky Block has become one of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies to launch this year, offering an array of exciting ownership benefits, along with the chance to profit from value increases. With multiple compelling updates scheduled for the near future, now could be the ideal time to add Lucky Block to your investment portfolio.

In this guide, we’ll discuss how to buy Lucky Block token in detail, covering everything you need to know about this exciting crypto before showing you how to make your investment today – in five easy steps.





Investing in Lucky Block involves a slightly different process from when you buy Bitcoin. The five quick steps below will walk you through the process, which you can complete from the comfort of your own home.





By following these 5 simple steps you’re ready to start making money with cryptocurrency in 2022.

As one of the best long term crypto investments, many crypto-hungry traders are looking to add LBLOCK tokens to their portfolio. But just how do you do this exactly?

As you can see, the process to buy Lucky Block coin is slightly more complex due to it being listed on a decentralized exchange rather than a centralized exchange. Presented below is a more detailed walkthrough of the investment process to ensure you’re completing everything correctly:

Since Lucky Block is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain, you’ll need to set up a crypto wallet compatible with this blockchain. Numerous wallets have this functionality, although two of the best options are MetaMask and Trust Wallet – both of which are free to use. You also be able to use this crypto wallet to buy Lucky Block NFTs.

Step 2 – Buy Binance Coin (BNB)



Next, you’ll need to purchase some BNB to facilitate your LBLOCK investment. You can easily buy Binance Coin using a reputable broker or exchange, after which you can transfer your holdings into your crypto wallet.

Navigate to PancakeSwap’s homepage and click ‘Connect Wallet’. Choose your wallet provider in the box that appears and then follow the on-screen instructions to connect to the exchange.

Step 4 – Specify Lucky Block Contract Address

Click ‘Swap’ and then click on the bottom token in the order box. Enter Lucky Block’s contract address (0x2cD96e8C3FF6b5E01169F6E3b61D28204E7810Bb) in the pop-up menu that appears to set up the BNB to LBLOCK transfer.

All that’s left to do is enter the amount of BNB you’d like to exchange for LBLOCK into the top section of the order box. Once you are happy with everything, you can confirm the exchange. You may need to manually transfer your new LBLOCK tokens to your crypto wallet, although this can be completed easily by importing them using the contract address noted above.







Now that you have a clear understanding of the investment process, let’s dive in and discuss what Lucky Block crypto actually is. Put simply, Lucky Block is a revolutionary ‘crypto-lottery’ platform that looks to offer a better experience for lottery entrants. As many people may be aware, traditional lotteries tend to be slightly outdated, with many still using paper tickets and lacking a digital presence.

As one of the most undervalued cryptos, Lucky Block aims to change all of that by leveraging the power of the Binance Smart Chain to offer a fairer and more transparent lotto process. Since the Lucky Block platform is hosted on the blockchain, all transactions that occur will be visible through the public ledger. Not only does this reduce (or remove) the chance of fraud occurring, it also ensures that lottery draw winners are clear and unequivocal.



In addition, Lucky Block looks set to be one of the best altcoins to invest in this year due to the platform’s ability to eliminate geographical boundaries for entrants. In turn, this helps create a ‘worldwide lottery’, where Lucky Block can offer daily prize draws with higher odds of winning for each contestant.

As detailed in the Lucky Block whitepaper, the platform is made operational through LBLOCK – Lucky Block’s native token. The token is used for numerous tasks within the Lucky Block platform, such as purchasing lotto tickets and prize distributions. Notably, when you buy Lucky Block coin, you’ll actually be investing in LBLOCK.



LBLOCK was listed on PancakeSwap in January 2022, after an incredibly successful pre-sale phase that saw the allocated tokens sell out nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. After launching on PancakeSwap, LBLOCK’s price surged by over 3,200% from the pre-sale price, reaching a fully-diluted market cap of over $500 million.

The remarkable success of LBLOCK since listing on PancakeSwap has paved the way for numerous exciting updates shortly. The Lucky Block roadmap details plans to apply for listings on major centralized exchanges (CEXs), including Binance, Crypto.com, and FTX. With the Lucky Block mobile app set to launch in the next week or so, the Lucky Block team has also presented plans to offer LBLOCK merchandise, create crypto-education platforms, and even launch their own NFT collection.

Similar to when you buy Bitcoin, there are numerous reasons to consider investing in Lucky Block. Presented below are five of the main advantages of owning LBLOCK this year:

As touched on previously, the foundation of the Lucky Block platform revolves around improving the current lottery experience. This aspect has already attracted the attention of the media and retail traders, with the Lucky Block Telegram group now containing over 43,000 members. Lucky Block’s official lottery draws are scheduled to start on March 5th 2022 and continue daily after that.

The substantial price increases noted in the weeks following LBLOCK’s listing on PancakeSwap have paved the way for more exciting exchange listings in the future. Lucky Block’s dev team have set their sights on applying for listings on some of the best crypto exchanges, including Binance, Crypto.com, and FTX. Assuming LBLOCK can be listed on these exchanges, it would significantly increase the token’s accessibility to investors – which may lead to price increases over the longer term.

Another reason to buy Lucky Block coin is the development team’s excellent roadmap and the token’s strong presence as one of the best staking coins. The roadmap is presented on the Lucky Block website and details numerous intriguing plans, including launching Lucky Block merchandise and hosting huge fundraising events. There are also plans for metaverse incorporation in the future – and even the launch of a Lucky Block NFT collection.



LBLOCK holders who store their tokens in a crypto wallet connected to the Lucky Block app will receive regular payments in the form of dividends. Interestingly, the size of these payments is directly correlated with the number of lotto entrants. This means that, as the Lucky Block platform expands, LBLOCK holders will receive a greater amount of passive income. Furthermore, a recent press release from Lucky Block estimated that holders could receive a yield of around 19.2% p.a. on their tokens – far higher than traditional savings accounts.

Lucky Block’s tokens are structured so that a portion of them are ‘burned’ regularly. As there will be a 12% transaction fee when an LBLOCK holder sells their tokens, a total of 1% of the fee amount will be burned and removed from existence. Ultimately, this reduces the total supply of LBLOCK over time, making the remaining tokens scarcer. According to the laws of supply and demand, this will inevitably push the Lucky Block price higher (assuming demand remains the same or increases).

Before you buy Lucky Block token, it’s wise to explore the coin’s price history to get an idea of where the price may go in the future. According to CoinMarketCap, the Lucky Block price today is hovering around $0.003888. This gives the token a market cap of $388 million on a fully-diluted basis, with nearly $5 million trading volume during the past 24 hours.



As you can see from the price chart above, LBLOCK surged after being listed on PancakeSwap, reaching an all-time high of $0.009617 on February 17th. This was helped by the fact that Lucky Block managed to accrue over 40,000 unique token holders within the first month of listing, which aided the bullish momentum.

After peaking in mid-February, the token’s price has pulled back to the level that we see today. Pullbacks like this are relatively standard for new token listings, as the price is still in the process of creating structure and support/resistance levels. However, the LBLOCK price did ‘wick down’ and touched the $0.002100 level on March 15th before rejecting aggressively. This price action has given token holders hope we may be seeing the beginning of a bull run.

The token’s fantastic performance since listing on PancakeSwap, combined with its stellar use cases, means that our Lucky Block price prediction is highly optimistic for the weeks and months ahead. The development team’s applications for additional exchange listings should provide the liquidity needed to create a more transparent structure on the price chart and appeal to a larger universe of retail investors.

Like many of the best Web 3.0 coins, it’s difficult to predict what price Lucky Block could reach, given the lack of historical price data. However, given that LBLOCK nearly touched the $0.0100 mark after just one exchange listing, this does provide hope that all-time highs could be breached if the Lucky Block team’s plans come to fruition.



The resistance level around $0.0064 could prove difficult to break, as the price was rejected from here three times during late February. However, if the price can close past this area with a strong candle on the 1H or 4H chart, it may provide the momentum needed to move past February’s all-time highs. Using the size of the token’s previous impulse as a guide, we predict that Lucky Block could reach the $0.0150 level within the next few months – a 283% increase from today’s price.

The Lucky Block crypto app is scheduled to launch on March 21st, with the development team currently putting the final touches on the system. The app itself will be the central hub for Lucky Block players, allowing them to purchase lotto tickets and receive dividend payments. Lucky Block’s app will be available on iOS and Android, although there will also be a dedicated website platform if users wish to take that approach.



The app’s release comes just a few days before the official Lucky Block crypto lottery launch on March 25th. Users will be able to familiarize themselves with the app’s interface and purchase lotto tickets (priced at $5) before the inaugural lotto draw. The exciting thing is that the Lucky Block app will also keep tabs on live jackpot amounts and provide real-time updates on the dividend yield that you are eligible for.

Another exciting element of the Lucky Block ecosystem is the upcoming launch of the Platinum Rollers Club – Lucky Block’s exclusive NFT collection. This launch will comprise 10,000 NFTs, each acting as entry into daily ‘NFT prize draws’ that will run separately to Lucky Block’s main lotto draws. Due to this intriguing feature, these assets could be the best NFTs to buy for investors looking to benefit from value increases whilst gaining access to additional benefits.

Within the Platinum Rollers Club will be 25 ‘Rare Edition’ NFTs. Owners of these NFTs will be able to double their winnings if their number comes up in the daily NFT prize draws. Given that Lucky Block’s developers estimate that each daily prize draw could be worth around $10,000, owning a Rare Edition NFT could end up being extremely lucrative.



Lucky Block’s NFTs are set to drop soon and will have a mint price of $1,500. The NFTs themselves will be hosted on the Binance Smart Chain and denominated in Wrapped BNB (WBNB). Due to there being over 40,000 unique LBLOCK holders, these NFTs are expected to sell out fast ahead of the official lotto launch on March 25th.

Finally, Lucky Block’s development team has also announced a significant change to the token, making it even more appealing to investors. The team noted a lack of support for the inherent taxation process that is crucial to Lucky Block’s ecosystem, which led to the release of the ‘V2 LBLOCK Token’. The V2 tokens will directly link to the original V1 token, maintaining price parity and keeping the circulating supply the same.

This is achieved through a locking mechanism, which means that when a certain number of V2 tokens are purchased, the same amount of V1 tokens will be locked. The locking mechanism also works in the other direction to ensure the stability of both token versions.



Both versions of the LBLOCK token will have different use cases. The original token, V1, will still be available on decentralized exchanges and used to purchase lotto tickets and for prize distributions. However, the new V2 token, which is Ethereum-based rather than BSC-based, is purely designed for trading on centralized exchanges.

The V2 token will not incorporate a 12% tax when it is sold, significantly expanding the potential universe of traders that may wish to trade LBLOCK. In turn, this is expected to provide various benefits, such as increased liquidity leading to positive price movements. In addition, now that the taxation issue has been resolved through the release of V2 LBLOCK, it should provide scope for listings on major centralized exchanges (e.g. Binance) to become more likely.

In conclusion, this guide has discussed how to buy Lucky Block in detail, covering everything you need to know about the token and the investment process. Lucky Block’s exceptional success up until this point, combined with the development team’s compelling roadmap, means that there’s no doubt Lucky Block has an exciting future ahead.

If you’re looking for where to buy Lucky Block today, then we’d recommend using PancakeSwap. The investment process with PancakeSwap is incredibly streamlined and only requires a BSC-compatible crypto wallet and some Binance Coin – which will enable you to make your investment from the comfort of your own home.





Lucky Block is an exciting crypto-lottery platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. The platform offers daily lotto prize draws with greater odds of winning for each contestant whilst being safer and more transparent than traditional lottery systems.

You can buy Lucky Block coin through PancakeSwap, a leading decentralized exchange. Notably, you’ll need a crypto wallet and some Binance Coin (BNB) to facilitate your purchase.

Lucky Block is still a relatively young project yet has already seen tremendous hype from many sections of the media. Given this fact, Lucky Block may have exceptional investment potential for the future due to the numerous plans and upgrades in the works.

You can buy Lucky Block from PancakeSwap, a decentralized exchange. LBLOCK is denominated in BNB, so you’ll need a crypto wallet filled with this digital currency to facilitate your purchase.

