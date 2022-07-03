Google Pixel’s Now Playing has been ported to any Android 12+ phone – Here’s how to install it – 9to5Google

Ads

June 30

Max Weinbach

– Jun. 30th 2022 1:43 pm PT

Now Playing is one of the Pixel’s best features. It uses the same technology as “Hey Google” hotword detection to recognize music around you without you needing to do anything. Since the Pixel 2, this feature has been Pixel exclusive, and no other phone manufacturer has released any competitor or alternative. But, developer Kieron Quinn managed to port Now Playing to any un-rooted Android 12+ phone using his app Ambient Music Mod.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



This is possible thanks to Shizuku, which is able to access normally hidden System APIs. Using Shizuku, Ambient Music Mod accesses the CAPTURE_AUDIO_HOTWORD API and records audio at a set time interval then processes this audio offline to match the fingerprint of a song to a database stored on the device. Now Playing does the same thing, but instead of being on a time interval, Pixel phones can detect when music starts or stops to start the recognition.

Ambient Music Mod looks similar to Now Playing for a Pixel-like experience. It can put the currently playing song on your lock screen and send a notification upon recognition. There is even Now Playing history where you can look at all the tunes it has recognized and favorite them.

Just like on the Pixel, this feature is fully offline, and no recordings are saved or uploaded to the internet. The app is also entirely open source, so it’s easy to check if there are concerns about privacy or security. It is safe to say, you don’t have to worry about this app any more than any other app.

I’ve tested Ambient Music Mod on devices from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, and Samsung and it has worked on every device. It also works across all SoC manufacturers as well as chip speeds. As long as your phone runs Android 12, it should be able to run Ambient Music Mod to get Now Playing.

It is worth noting you will need to start the Shizuku service every time your phone reboots (steps four to six).

There are a few tweaks to make this feature work a little better at the cost of battery life. In settings, you can change recognition period to how often you want it to check for new music. By default, it checks every one minute with adaptive recognition enabled, so it will wait until the current track is done playing then check. Disabling adaptive recognition could be better for recognition but will use more battery by checking more often. Turning the recognition buffer to five seconds rather than 10 can also help grab tunes more often at the cost of battery life.

When Ambient Music Mod has updates available, it should tell you and let you update everything through the app. The music database, which contains all the songs Now Playing is able to recognize should be updated weekly. It is actually the same database Google uses for Pixel phones, so if a Pixel can recognize it, so can Ambient Music Mod.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

Max is a part-time contributor for 9to5Google focusing on reviews, editorials, and other long form content. You can reach him at @MaxWinebach on Twitter or by email at max@9to5mac.com

A look at Gmail's Material You redesign [Gallery]

Pixel's Now Playing ported to any Android 12+ phone

Pixel 7 brings 4K selfie; Tablet drops camera features

Shield TV gets low-latency mode, new update

source