Google Fiber Workers (AWU-CWA) Celebrate Announcement of Election Start Date & Prepare to Become First AWU-CWA Bargaining Unit – Communications Workers of America

(Kansas City, Missouri) — Statement from Jason Guffey, Retail Associate at Google Fiber and BDS Connected Solutions.

“We are excited to be confidently entering our NLRB union election on March 4 where a clear majority of our coworkers will vote YES to having a voice on the job. We know that as BDS Connected Solutions and Google Fiber workers, we provide a vital service to Alphabet and deserve a protected voice on the job in order to negotiate the fair wages, benefits and protections we deserve. We continue to call on management to agree to a fair union election process and ask them to commit to not engage in any union-busting activities in an attempt to silence workers. We call on Google, which has immediate oversight over BDS Connected Solutions, to instruct them to commit to a fair election in order to ensure that workers can freely exercise their rights. We look forward to becoming the first certified bargaining unit with AWU-CWA and to sitting at the negotiating table after our successful union election.”

Alphabet Workers Union – CWA unites full-time employees, temporary employees, vendors, and contractors at Google and other Alphabet companies in the United States and Canada in collective action to ensure that our workplace is equitable and that Alphabet acts ethically. We are members of Communications Workers of America Local 1400. Learn more at alphabetworkersunion.org or follow us at @AlphabetWorkers.

