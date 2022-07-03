Could CashFi Rival BNB or Shiba Inu? – CryptoNewsZ

Ads

There is much anticipation in the current coin market over the new cryptocurrency CashFi (CFI). Crypto enthusiasts have started to see this next-generation Defi token as the harbinger of a powerful ecosystem capable of withstanding any crypto winter. Designed to provide top-tier liquid staking, CFI supports an interconnected collaboration on a large scale while offering swift and very scalable services.

The runaway success of the CashFi presale has led many to see it as a potential rival to Binance Coin (BNB) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two most-successful crypto tokens. Binance and SHIB have a reputation for catapulting investors’ wealth to new heights in a very short span. Can CFI repeat this feat? Let’s see what these cryptocurrencies hold for investors and market influencers.

Binance (BNB) started as an ERC 20 system on the Ethereum blockchain in 2017. But it later moved to the Binance smart chain to enhance its speed and serviceability. BNB continues to be a coin market powerhouse with its world-class blockchain and DeFi exchange. The app on its network facilitates payments in BNB coins for transactions, fees, smart contracts, and services.

The Binance exchange is highly efficient, serving over 80 million holders of BNB cryptocurrency stocks. Investors and traders on the Binance chain get a 25% discount on payments, trading, investments, and other typical transactions. Several new crypto projects, including, CashFi, STEPN (GMT), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Gala (GALA), run on the Binance Smart Chain, an offshoot of the main Binance blockchain.

BNB can be used to pay for travel booking, online purchases, entertainment, and financial investments. Low cost, seamless trading, much-higher speed, and an innovative launchpad program for investors make Binance a robust crypto project.

Shiba Inu launched in 2020 and is one of the most popular meme tokens in the coin market, and it is also one of the crypto tokens that largely remained steady despite a prolonged bear market in 2022. Like many of its peer coins, SHIB runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem plans to become an umbrella network for investors holding multiple cryptocurrency stocks. Its decentralized system is devoid of rigid structures that often put manifold restrictions on users. SHIB can be swapped for different crypto coins and used to buy diverse services.

SHIB’s increasing popularity led many to call it the “Dogecoin killer” in 2021. Tesla’s founder Elon Musk publicly backed both meme coins as the next crypto leaders and praised Shiba Inu for using less energy. SHIB differs from most meme coins due to its constant efforts to increase the coin’s utility value.

One of the newest DeFi tokens in the cryptocurrency market, CashFi operates on a fourth-generation blockchain. It plans to migrate to the much-faster and more scalable Binance Smart Chain from the present Ethereum blockchain. The biggest USP of CFI is the ERC-20-standard, top-tier liquid staking it offers.



CashFi ends the single-asset format espoused by most previous generation blockchain platforms. CFI has become the gateway to creating and holding different digital asset classes, including liquid stakes, crypto coins, synths, and NFTs. This opens virtually unlimited options for wealth creation, services, and possibilities in the crypto world, ending the bear market.

Another important development is the CashFi cross-chain NFT marketplace. This enables the auction of CFI NFTs over an interoperable network and improves transparency in the coin market. Users can invest, transact, lend, and borrow while using a fee-sharing system. CashFi blockchain prioritizes creativity, quality assurance, and diversity to power the CFI token, which exudes the real potential for growth.

Presale: https://enter.cashfi.app/register

Website: https://cashfi.app/

Telegram: https://t.me/CashFi_Token

Join 6000 Others and Stay Connected Now!

source