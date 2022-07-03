Should You Buy the Crypto Dip While Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Are Down? Here’s What Experts Say – NextAdvisor

Ads

Senior Staff Writer

Alex Gailey is a journalist who specializes in personal finance, banking, credit cards, and fintech. Prior to…

In case you didn’t know, bitcoin is on discount right now.

That’s according to two experts and a major financial institution who say bitcoin is currently undervalued at $20,000. JPMorgan Chase recently valued the coin at $38,000 — roughly 90% more than its current price.

Bitcoin could be worth up to $100,000 in two years time, and its fair market value is currently between $40,000 and $50,000, according to Jurrien Timmer, the director of global macro at Fidelity Investments. Chris Brendler, managing director and senior market analyst at D.A. Davidson, expects bitcoin to go back up to nearly $38,000 by the end of this year and $50,000 by the end of 2023.

“Bitcoin is a unique animal because it’s difficult to say what exactly it is worth,” says Brendler. “It tends to have these exaggerated moves on the upside when folks are only buying because they want it to go up in value. When it starts to go down, those folks exit. But the price of bitcoin will grow higher than it is today in the next coming years.”

So, what does this mean for the crypto-curious who are potentially eyeing bitcoin as an investment? Is now a good time to take advantage of the crypto market’s “sale” and invest?

The short-term risks of investing in crypto might be worth its long-term potential rewards, according to some financial experts — as long as it isn’t holding you back from meeting your other financial responsibilities and you can clarify your long-term goals beforehand.

Here’s what you need to know before investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies amid the downturn:

Bitcoin, ethereum, and crypto prices have crashed along with the stock market in recent months as investors grapple with continued surging inflation, Russia’s war on Ukraine, rising interest rates, and recession fears.

Bitcoin on Thursday plunged below $19,000, down nearly 70% from its all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021. Ethereum meanwhile fell to nearly $1,000 Thursday for the second time in June as the network braces for a massive and long-planned upgrade.

The crypto market crash in June came after the latest inflation report showed continued high prices for consumers and the Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points — the largest increase in nearly three decades. Roughly $2 trillion was wiped from the crypto market, and the S&P fell into a bear market.

Bitcoin saw a nearly 40% drop in June, hitting a low point below $18,000. Ethereum’s price dropped by nearly 50% in June, going as low as about $900 at one point.

Still, some experts think the prices of bitcoin and ethereum could drop even lower. According to Kavita Gupta, venture capitalist and founder of Delta Blockchain Fund, it could be the beginning of a “crypto winter,” an extended period when prices fall and remain low, such as they did between early 2018 and mid-2020. Gupta says based on her technical analysis of the market that bitcoin could drop to $14,000 and ethereum could fall to $500 in the next coming weeks or months.

Experts say now could be a good time to get in the crypto market while prices are low, but only after you’ve assessed your risk tolerance and prioritized other aspects of your finances, like saving for an emergency, paying off high-interest debt, and investing in a traditional retirement account like a 401(k).

If there’s one thing you should know about investing in cryptocurrency, it’s that it’s volatile and highly unpredictable. Values fluctuate by the minute driven by speculation, hype, and the whims of broader economic conditions. Potential investors looking to buy in now while the market is down should understand that price fluctuations are par for the course, and be prepared for prices to fall even more. If you can’t stomach sharp market swings, you shouldn’t invest in crypto.

When it comes to your overall crypto investment strategy, only put in what you’re OK with losing. Experts generally recommend investing no more than 5% of your portfolio in crypto. Bitcoin and ethereum are the two cryptocurrencies that represent the best starting point for new investors, according to experts and NextAdvisor’s Investability Score.

Bitcoin holds the highest score among of all cryptocurrencies, with ethereum right behind. Here’s how bitcoin and etheruem compare to the rest of the cryptocurrencies that are consistently among the top 10 by market cap, excluding stablecoins:

At NextAdvisor we’re firm believers in transparency and editorial independence. Editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our partners. We do not cover every offer on the market. Editorial content from NextAdvisor is separate from TIME editorial content and is created by a different team of writers and editors.

