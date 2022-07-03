New Documents Reveal Future Ideas For Apple’s MacBook Pro – Forbes

Ads

Its successful innovation with the ARM-based Apple Silicon will not stop Apple innovating with the Mac hardware. While Tim Cook and his team are unlikely to change the fundamental idea of a laptop, small technological changes with a big impact on the hardware will continue to drive the platform’s development. To take one example, what could Apple do with the trackpad on your MacBook?

Detail of the keyboard on an Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 2GHz laptop computer, taken on November 10, … [+] 2016. (Photo by Joby Sessions/MacLife Magazine/Future via Getty Images)

The details come in two new patents titled “Interface Pressure Sensor System for Electronic Device” and “Pressure Sensing in Portable Electronic Devices”. As described, these patents cover “An interface pressure sensor includes a fluid pressure sensor disposed in a volume defined by a shear wall. The volume is enclosed, and the fluid pressure sensor is encapsulated by, an infill material. The infill material defines a sensing surface that, when pressed, can impart a force that is detectable by the fluid pressure sensor.”

Patently Apple’s Jack Purcher notes that these sensor systems, illustrated by a laptop shaped device, are going to be trackpads:

“The pressure sensor module (#300) includes a fluid pressure sensor #302 which may be a microelectromechanical fluid pressure sensor, such as a high-precision barometric sensor. Apple tries to hide the fact that figs. 3B&C are for a trackpad, but the materials of the top cover are glass and fiberglass, which is used in MacBook Trackpads and FIG. 1 clearly shows how their new sensor system applies to future MacBooks.”

One of the examples in the patent (which includes potential uses in the Apple Watch and iPhone) is within the touchpad of a McBook laptop. While continues to ignore the potential of touch on the laptop screens (leaving this UI to the iPad family), MacBooks have used touch rather obviously in the TouchPad but also in previous iterations with the TouchBar.

Arguably Apple already has a touchpad which can accommodate three different levels of pressure; sliding your finger across the touchpad, clicking down to the first detente (perhaps to highlight a word of sentence), and a further push down into the touchpad that acts as a major click.

The new technology, if fitted, would allow the Touchpad to be more responsive to touch, to be able to sense the gradual increase in pressure, and to increase the flexibility of the Touchpad for many groups; for those of an artistic bent the Touchpad would be closer to a Graphics Tablet than a portable replacement for a mouse.

In this case there’s been no mention of 3D touch coming to the next wave of Mac hardware at all. As always with any published patent, there is no guarantee that a company will bring the technology in a patent to market.

It’s clear that through published patents you can gain an insight into the developmental path of a company. Apple is, clearly, looking to iterate and build on familiar technology in a way that unlocks more potential without damaging the basic functionality expected by consumers.

