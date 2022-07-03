Fix: Android Storage Space Running Out But It's Not – Tech News Today

Ads

It is utterly surprising when your android phone shows “storage space is running out” even though you have nothing inside it? Running out of storage gives everyone anxiety because you won’t be able to download things, or there is not enough space to take the pictures/videos you want.

When you go through such a problem, you need to compromise on your old files as you need to make space for new ones. Thankfully, you can clear the storage and solve these issues.

In this article, we will see the different options you can do to clear your Android storage space.

If your storage is filling up quickly with nothing inside, it can be caused by numerous reasons. To know why your storage is filling up quickly, here I’ve mentioned a few causes.

Once we know the reasons behind your storage filling up quickly, let’s see what we can do to fix it.

The first thing you can try is clearing your cache and data. If you use some apps actively in those cases, you can clear the cache. If you clear the data of actively used apps, you need to re-login everything, and doing so will also delete your data.

You cannot uninstall some in-built apps, but you can delete their data. Or, you can disable such apps to stop consuming your device storage.

Here’re the steps to clear the cache and Data:

To Disable the app, follow these steps:

Once you have checked and deleted the cache/data, but there’s still no space left, you need to uninstall the apps. Uninstalling the apps can help to free some space. When you buy a new phone, or you update your phone, some device manufacturers push new bloatware on your phone.

You might not use such apps, but it takes up space on your phone. So, uninstalling the bloatware or unused apps can help fix such an issue. To uninstall an app, you can follow the given instructions.

Alternatively, you can follow these steps:

Another solution to your storage issue is using your phone cleaner app. It’s an in-built feature and works fine. Phone cleaner deep clean and optimize your device performance. This feature also boosts the battery life by cleaning the junk in memory and carry out numerous tasks.

If you have loads of files such as music, photos, videos, etc., then consider transferring such files to cloud storage. It will relieve the phone storage. You can find many cloud storage apps that will give you at least 15GB of free storage. You need to have an internet connection to access such apps.

But make sure you only transfer your files to authorized cloud storage as there’s a chance of data breach. You can use cloud storage apps like OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc.

If you have deleted the pictures from your device, they will still be in the trash bin. Such deleted pictures or videos will only be deleted after 30 days automatically. You need to delete it manually from the trash bin to delete it permanently. Deleting the pictures or videos can clear the storage, which can fix this issue.

Do you have files that you do not need? Maybe you have downloaded the documents, pdf, etc., for temporary use and forgot to delete them. Or, you have taken an abundance of notes and recorded voice. In such a case, your device can fill the storage quickly. So, deleting such unwanted files can do the work.

Here’re the steps to delete documents:

Here are the steps to delete notes on your phone:

You can follow these steps to delete the downloaded videos:

Expanding your storage with a MicroSD card will be great if you are going through such an issue. The good thing about an SD card is its portability, you can easily put it in or eject it. Sadly, Flagship phones have stopped providing a micro SD card slot on their phones. Make sure to go for large storage if you plan to buy flagship phones.

However, you still get an SD card slot in most budget and mid-range phones. If you have one, then you can SD card to solve your storage problem. Also, using a cheap and fake MicroSD card will slow your device. Buy an original one.

If your phone is running on an old version, it’s not always necessary to update unless you have many bugs on your device. As mentioned earlier, updating your device will consume more storage. Also, you don’t need to update every app unless such apps won’t run without updating.

If you have tried everything mentioned above. But, if you are still unable to free your space. Then, it’s time to reset your device. Resetting the device will clear every data. After resetting, your device will start fresh as a new one.

Before resetting make sure you make a backup of your important files. You can store it in the cloud or external storage to keep your file safe from resetting.

To reset your device, follow the below steps.

