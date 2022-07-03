How to download TV shows and movies from Netflix – Tom's Guide

Ads

By Rory Mellon published 20 July 21

How to download movies and series for offline viewing on Netflix

Knowing how to download TV shows and movies from Netflix can be a real lifesaver when you’re taking a long journey and need to pass the time. It can also be very helpful if you’re going somewhere with a poor cellular or Wi-Fi signal, allowing you to continue watching the content even without a strong internet connection.

Netflix first added the ability to download movies and shows in 2016. Initially what content could be downloaded was fairly limited, as it was mostly restricted to select original content. In recent years the feature has become more ubiquitous, and now the vast majority of the Netflix library can be downloaded for offline viewing.

You will of course need enough free storage on your device in order to download content. Bear in mind, Netflix downloads movies and shows in HD quality so you will need a significant chunk of space if you’re downloading a lengthy movie or multiple episodes of a show.

The next time you’ve got a long flight or train journey, or are spending the weekend in a remote location, here’s how to download movies and TV series from Netflix to keep you entertained.

1. First, open the Netflix app on your device. Whether you’re downloading on mobile or laptop, you will need to use the Netflix app. You cannot download content from the browser-based version of the streaming service.



2. Find the movie you wish to download and click the tile to bring up additional information and further options.



3. Press the download button. This will begin the download process, if it’s a 120+ minutes movie this could take a while, especially if you don’t have a speedy internet connection.



4. Navigate to the Downloads menu. This can be found in the bottom left corner of the app. From here you can check the status of any downloads and also begin watching downloaded movies.



1. First, open the Netflix app on your device. Whether you’re downloading on mobile or laptop, you will need to use the Netflix app. You cannot download content from the Netflix website in a browser.



2. Locate the TV shows you wish to download and click the tile to bring up additional information and further options.



3. Select the episode you want to download. As you scroll through the available episodes you can press the download button next to the episode name and synopsis to begin downloading that specific episode. You can download multiple episodes at once.



4. Navigate to the Downloads menu, which can be found in the bottom left corner of the app’s navigation bar. From here you can check the status of any downloads and also start watching downloaded episodes.



