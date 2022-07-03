Samsung planning to close LCD panel manufacturing soon, says report – Business Standard

Ads

Topics

Technology | Samsung

IANS | Seoul Last Updated at May 31, 2022 11:06 IST

https://mybs.in/2avecvK

South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to close down its last liquid-crystal displays (LCD) production lines.

The decision to close the LCD business, by Display, will be completed by June of 2022 as the company faces tough competition from its Chinese and Taiwanese counterparts, reports GizmoChina.

The company has decided to focus on manufacturing organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and quantum dot (QD) displays, as OLED panels have started to become the norm in the smartphone market.

That being said, the main reason for the shutting down of LCD panel production is the reduced profits in the venture, as per the report.

A recent Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) revealed that the price of an LCD is 36.6 per cent of what it used to be in January 2014, the component's peak production period.

No investment plan details have since been announced, and the employees of the LCD business are expected to be transferred to the QD business, the report said.

Display had decided to close its LCD business in late 2020, but the plans were delayed at Samsung Electronics' request due to a sudden increase in the prices of LCD panels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

–IANS

vc/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Ads

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY

Copyrights © 2022 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved.



Upgrade To Premium Services

Business Standard is happy to inform you of the launch of “Business Standard Premium Services”

As a premium subscriber you get an across device unfettered access to a range of services which include:



Premium Services

In Partnership with

Dear ,

Welcome to the premium services of Business Standard brought to you courtesy FIS.

Kindly visit the Manage my subscription page to discover the benefits of this programme.

Enjoy Reading!

Team Business Standard

source