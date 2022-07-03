Firmware News: Samsung's XCover 5 Gets New Update, Galaxy Foldable Gets eSIM Support and More – Updato

Ads

By H. Parvez on Jul 02, 2022 – News, OS Updates

As we head towards the final week of June, there are several amazing things to talk about from how the OEM industry transpired last week. Just keep reading if that makes you wonder how things unfolded and what the uniqueness is. In the coming 2-3 minutes, you’ll learn about some exciting firmware upgrades that are worth paying attention to.

XCover 5, Z Flip3, Fold3

Several Pixel Devices

Narzo 30 Pro 5G

The fact that Samsung has been running busy offering Android 12 updates to all its devices is no stranger to anyone. While some Galaxy Note kicks off every week, the same is concluded by other Galaxy smartphones. This time around, the recipient is last year’s Galaxy Xcover 5. The device originally came with Android 11 and bagged the One UI 2 alongside that.

What’s New?

The update brings a new experience to the XCover 5 users. Here are a few noteworthy aspects:

A piece of great news for all the US-based users of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold 3. The company has recently released an update that brings support for eSIM.Not just that, the new update brings exclusive features for Dual SIM functionality and Dual Standby (DSDS).

Uncovering some details, the latest firmware builds are labeled something like this:

If you own unlocked models, the firmware builds will be F926U1UEU1DVEE and F711U1UEU2DVEE for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, respectively. Don’t worry in case you are not a user of T Mobile services. The new firmware is expected to stretch across other carrier versions soon.

What’s New?

In the third week of June, Samsung released a new update for the original Galaxy Z Flip devices. The primary aim of the new firmware is a security upgrade as it bumps the devices up the Android security patch level to the June 2022 variant.

You need to know that the new firmware comes with the build number F700FXXU8GVF3. It is strictly rolling for the Galaxy Z Flip units that bags the model code SM-F700F. The new update is currently exclusive to the devices in Italy. However, it is reportedly scheduled to expand over the other regions soon.

Taking the discussion further from last week, Samsung’s new One UI skin is all ready to get the 5.0 version. The same is reported to release alongside the Android 13 later this year. Considering some reports from SamMobile, Samsung might be launching its Android 13/One UI 5.0 beta build in either the third week of July or the first week of August.

Needless to say, the beta program will seamlessly let all the owners of the eligible devices ( including the Samsung Galaxy S22 series) try their hands on the One UI 5.0 ahead of its widespread release.

The new update for Pixels, aka the June 2022 firmware, is home to several bug fixes and brand-new features. We’ve got VoLTE roaming support, to name the most attention-worthy one. Yes, the Pixel devices across the US and the global carriers are now VoLTE roaming enabled.

With the new update up and running, Google ensures that the users of the Pixel Pixel devices never compromise with the voice calling quality. Yes, they won’t lose any sort of voice calling services post grabbing the support for VoLTE roaming.

Before calling it a day, here is the list of Pixel devices that are set to receive the June 2022 update:

RealMe has recently announced that the RealMe UI 3.0 beta build shall go live for Narzo Pro 5G. To proceed with that, users must ensure that their Narzo 30 Pro 5G has at least 60% battery alongside 5GB of storage. Also, it is crucial to note that the devices should be running the firmware with build number either RMX2117_11.C.12 or RMX2117_11.C.13.

That tells the story. Here we’ve uncovered the latest firmware releases from the past week. While, as usual, Samsung stood firm with so many recent and future updates flowing through the gate, the likes of Google and RealMe had their share of roles to play. Which one has been your favorite, though? Let us know in the comment section below.



July 2nd, 2022

July 2nd, 2022

July 2nd, 2022

