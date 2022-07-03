Two Cryptocurrencies that will Help you Sail Through the Crypto Winter: Mushe Token (XMU) and Terra (LUNA) – Bitcoinist

Ads

It has been an eventful few weeks in the cryptocurrency world, with an avalanche of bad news stories threatening to shake the entire exchange to its very foundations. However, the wise eyes have seen this all before. Experienced investors realise that a cryptocurrency price plunge is a fantastic opportunity to buy low, then sit back and wait for the inevitable recovery run.

Not all cryptos will recover though, and so it pays to know where to look. Let’s examine two projects that have a great chance of coming out of this crypto winter smelling of roses – Mushe Token (XMU) and Terra (LUNA) 2.0.

Digital investors have been closely following LUNA 2.0 since its launch on May 28th. LUNA 2.0 is the all-new token of the Terra (LUNA) blockchain, created to salvage the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem since the stablecoin collapse.

Labelled the LUNA rebirth, the founder of TerraForm labs Do Kwon has launched a new chain to take over from the existing Terra network, cutting ties with the UST stable coin that saw the cryptocurrency price plunge that preceded this current crash, back in mid-may. (Yes, a month is a long time in the crypto world!)

The future looks bright for Luna 2.0. There is a lot of optimism surrounding its relaunch, and a quick look at CoinMarketCap shows that, in a sea of plummeting prices today, Luna 2.0 is up by 6.68% over 24 hours to $2.56 at the time of writing.

Terra (LUNA) official account tweeted “Terra (LUNA) 2.0 is bringing the same ideals you fell in love with the first time, world-class UI/UX, our amazing LUNAtic community, and a deep, talented developer pool poised to build the future of DeFi”.

The new coin seems to be building up a good head of steam, as more and more projects are migrating over to Luna 2.0, as can be seen on the official Terra (LUNA) Twitter account, which makes several updates a day regarding this.

Mushe Token (XMU) is a new and extremely cool project, currently at stage 2 of the presale. With many attractive features, Mushe Token (XMU) is fast becoming very popular with investors who are looking for an adaptable way into the metaverse market to help get them through the crypto winter.



One of the great features of Mushe Token (XMU) is that its newly created eco-system will build a decentralised exchange that enables investors to trade in any cryptocurrency, no matter what blockchain they are built on. This opens a lot of doors to users and has already attracted a lot of investors who are keen to take advantage of Mushe Token’s (XMU) malleability. This kind of adaptability could be crucial in helping its users brave the crypto winter.

Another great advantage of joining the Mushe Token (XMU) community is the upcoming MusheVerse. This promises to be an exciting addition to the metaverse, an already exciting and multilayered world where digital assets like NFTs and virtual land can be traded.

The MusheVerse has been skillfully designed by experts with financial backgrounds. On their gorgeous-looking website, they talk of a ‘universal virtual world for users to utilise all Mushe products to a seamless degree, socialise with friends and family while accessing Mushe and partner services.’

The vision of the designers of Mushe Token (XMU) is to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. With their focus on educating users on how to make the most of their tokens, and by making the whole process less complicated and more accessible, they will allow investors to access all of the benefits of the MusheVerse all in one fun and user-friendly space.

A cryptocurrency price plunge brings with it complications and it can be an extremely tough time for investors. However, with the right knowledge and a well-thought-out approach, it can also be seen as an enormous opportunity to make millions.

