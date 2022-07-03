DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jun 29th, 2022

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,279.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,577.94. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).





Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 449 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

source