What is the phone number in Travis Scott’s Instagram bio for? – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Ads

HITC

Travis Scott Instagram Bio

It’s been almost a week since the tragedy that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival last week.

Eight people died and hundreds more were injured in a crowd surge during his performance at the Houston festival on Friday (November 5th).

The fatalities occurred whilst Travis was singing on the opening night of the event which is held annually in Houston’s NRG Park.

Following the devastating events, a mystery phone number has appeared in Travis Scott’s Instagram bio, but what does it mean?

Here’s what the phone number is for…

On Tuesday (November 9th), an American phone number appeared in Travis Scott’s Instagram bio which left fans more than confused.

People began searching the number on Google to try and find out what it was for, but after having luck, took to Twitter to try and get some answers.

One person wrote: “Why does travis scott have a phone number in his bio?”

“What’s that phone number in Travis Scott’s insta bio?” said another.

The phone number is 844-950-6264, and here’s what it means.

The phone number in Travis’ Instagram bio is for free therapy for those who have been directly or indirectly affected by the Astroworld incident.

Travis previously announced that he would cover all of the funeral costs of the victims and provide further assistance to anyone impacted by the festival.

So, he has partnered with California-based mental health service BetterHelp to provide free one-to-one therapy for all those who need it, which can be accessed online here.

BetterHelp is directing people who need immediate help to the mental health agency NAMI which can be directly accessed via the phone number in Travis’ bio, 844-950-6264.

The BetterHelp and Travis Scott partnership will be available for the next month, meaning anyone affected can gain free therapy for the next four weeks.

All you have to do is visit the Travis Scott section of the BetterHelp website where you will be prompted to fill out some information about yourself and be matched with a therapist.

Then, you will receive help and guidance from a licensed one-to-one therapist online.

If you want quicker help, call 844-950-6264 to immediately speak to someone at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the USA’s largest grassroots mental health organisation.

In other news, How long is the 2022 Tour de France and how many stages are there?

source