WWE Moonsault Releases Money in the Bank NFT Collection – 411mania.com

Ads

WWE’s NFT marketplace Moonsault has released an NFT collection for Money in the Bank ahead of tomorrow’s show. WWE announced that it is debuting its collection of NFT Flips, noting that in the days after Saturday’s show they will transform into a video highlight of a chosen star participating in Money in the Bank. The options are Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Omos, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss and Riddle.

You can see the full announcement below:

WWE Moonsault debuts new NFT collection ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

WWE’s official NFT marketplace, WWE Moonsault, today will debut its second official collection of WWE NFT Flips in advance of Saturday’s annual premium live event, WWE Money in the Bank, featuring Superstars Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Omos, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss and Riddle at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The limited-edition collection of WWE NFT Flips will feature a WWE Superstar tied to Money in the Bank and grant additional utility to holders. In the days after Money in the Bank, each “WWE NFT Flip” will transform to reveal a video highlight of the featured Superstar.

The WWE NFT Flips will be sold on Moonsault in Cases of three NFTs priced at $30 per Case. The three Flips contained within each Case will be randomized at minting. Moonsault’s inaugural collection, featuring 3,300 Cases holding more than 10,000 WWE NFT Flips for last month’s premium event, WWE Hell in a Cell, have already sold out. Moonsault is powered by Eluvio’s eco-friendly Content Blockchain.

WWE and BCL officially launched Moonsault on May 27 during SmackDown on FOX, and promoted the debut across WWE and FOX media platforms, as well as on WWE Discord. The first 10,000 fans who created a wallet on the platform received a free Moonsault Genesis NFT, all of which were claimed within a few hours.

Money in the Bank streams live this Saturday, July 2, on Peacock.

WWE Moonsault, Jeremy Thomas

Copyright © 2022 411mania.com, LLC. All rights reserved.

Click here for our privacy policy. Please help us serve you better, fill out our survey.

Use of this site signifies your agreement to our terms of use.

source