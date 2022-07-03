Netflix just put hit documentary 'The Social Dilemma' on YouTube for free – Mashable

Ads

If you love a good Netflix documentary exposing the truth about the dangers of AI and social media, you might have already seen The Social Dilemma(opens in a new tab). If you haven’t, you can now watch it for free.

Directed by Jeff Orlowski, the film is a cautionary tale that digs into the dire consequences of our obsession with and reliance on social media. As Angie Han wrote on Mashable , “Over 93 minutes, it touches upon surveillance, capitalism, addiction, and polarization; looks into social media’s detrimental effects on everything from self-esteem to democracy; serves up personal anecdotes and emphatic pleas and detailed data analyses.”

Featuring interviews with tech-industry insiders, the documentary will make you think twice about the major social platforms that rule our digital lives like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Speaking of, Netflix has dropped the full film on YouTube so everyone can watch it for free. Choose your choice!

