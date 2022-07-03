Samsung Galaxy A32 gets the July 2022 Android security patch – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Sagar 02 July 2022

Samsung Android Firmware Updates

Samsung has rolled out new Android security patches for its smartphones several times before even Google did and the new month started, and the company has once again become the first to release a new Android security patch since it has rolled out the July 2022 Android security update for the Galaxy A32’s 4G model.

The update is currently seeding in South Korea with firmware version A325NKSU1BVF2 for the Galaxy A32 units having model designation SM-A325N.

If you live in South Korea and haven’t received the update on your Galaxy A32 yet, you can check for it manually by heading to the smartphone’s Settings > Software update menu.

