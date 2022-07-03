iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2, AR/VR headset and other gadgets Apple may launch in 2022 – Gadgets Now

Ads

Gadgets Now Bureau10 Jan, 2022, 10:50AM IST

Like the past two years, Apple is likely to launch four smartphones under iPhone 14 series this year —iPhone 14 Mini, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company is reportedly planning to ditch the notch or a punch-hole cutout in the Pro models. Apart from this, the smartphones are rumoured to have 48MP primary sensor and under display Face ID.

Apple will reportedly launch the next generation of iPhone SE model in the first quarter of 2022. The upcoming iPhone SE model is rumoured to look like the iPhone 8 with Touch ID home button. The smartphone will reportedly feature 5G connectivity and will run on A15 Bionic chip.

Apple is expected to launch the next-generation AirPods Pro later this year. The upcoming earbuds will reportedly feature Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC). Apart from that, the second-generation AirPods Pro might also come with a new case that can emit sound, to make it easier for users to find.

The tech giant will also likely launch the next generation smartwatch in 2022. Rumours suggest that Apple Watch Series 8 could come with a body temperature sensor. Some of the rumours about the Sports watch say that the watch would come with a protective exterior like a Casio G-Shock watch and feature impact shock resistance. The device is expected to be aimed at athletes, hikers and climbers.

This year, Apple MacBook Air will reportedly go through the most radical design change since 2010. As per numerous reports, the next-generation MacBook Air will look similar to the current MacBook Pro with thin bezels. The device will be available in numerous colour options similar to older iMacs.

As per known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch its first AR/VR headset in late 2022 with limited supplies. The upcoming device will have a three-display configuration. As per the reports, Apple will combine two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel in the headset. The gadget is rumoured to weigh between 300 and 400 grams.

Apple is rumoured to launch two new iPad Pro models in 2022. As per the reports, the next generation iPad Pro models will use a narrow frame design. Overall, the design of the screen will be consistent with the new generation of MacBook Pro models. While the MacBook does not have Face ID, the iPad Pro will sport the feature.It is also rumoured that the company will use a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch low-cost external displays which could be about half the price of Apple Pro Display XDR, the tech giant’s professional display. As per the rumours, the company could have three LG-made external displays in the works. Of the three, two had the same specs as the the 27-inch and 24-inch current iMac displays, while the other would be a 32-inch Pro Display XDR.

source