One UI 5.0 billed to bring a faster user interface to Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets with overhauled system animations – Notebookcheck.net

SamMobile claims to have received more information about One UI 5.0, Samsung’s custom version of Android 13. To recap, Google has already announced Android 13, which is due a stable release this autumn. In the meantime, the company has released Android 13 Beta 3, available on Google Pixel smartphones.
According to SamMobile, One UI 5.0 will bundle more than just the improvements that Google integrated within stock Android 13. Purportedly, Samsung will focus on improving performance with One UI 5.0, or perceived performance at the very least. Specifically, SamMobile alleges that Samsung has revised system animations in the latest version of One UI, which should give the impression of faster and smoother performance on devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, pictured above.
While a minor change in the scheme of things, SamMobile insists that animation improvements will drastically improve overall user experience. Seemingly, this is speculative on SamMobile’s behalf though, rather than it recounting first-hand experience. Allegedly, Samsung will showcase One UI 5.0 at this year’s Developer Conference (SDC 2022), which should occur within the next few months. Unfortunately, Samsung has not confirmed the date of SDC 2022 yet, nor has a start date leaked yet either.
