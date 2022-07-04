Paradigm shifting solutions. Succeed with Xchange Monster (MXCH), Solana (SOL), and Polygon (MATIC) – The Times of Israel

Ads

As gaming transitions into the metaverse solutions that allow interoperability is imperative to enable the success of the ecosystem. Gamers have been calling for greater fungibility of their in-game assets as previously these assets are locked to specific titles or platforms where cross-platform gaming is not available.

The business model has been laid for Web3 and Xchange Monster (MXCH) offers a platform that will be able to power the world of gaming, taking it to the next level. The gaming community is one of the fastest adopters of cryptocurrency and NFTs in the world, partially for cultural reasons but also because the community understands the benefits that crypto has to enhance their experience and enable them to profit from it.

Play to earn is now a hot topic and is widely regarded as the future of gaming. Xchange Monster will look to link the two worlds together through their exchange and native token MXCH. By combining these two worlds the platform will offer a consolidated place for you to store, trade, and profit off your in-game rewards through their MONSTER Wallet and Monster Exchange.

Xchange Monster will also offer users a decentralised payment gateway to deposit and withdraw holdings into FIAT through MONSTER Pay. Their service is fully doxxed with all founders and current members of the executive committee being revealed to the public and are governed and regulated in Switzerland under VQF and FINMA respectively.

Xchange Monster is safe, secure, and has a complete product offering that enables the platform to be the unicorn to power the world of gaming. The project is currently in its presale, so if you are interested in the project you should consider becoming an owner of MXCH.

Solana (SOL) has been a mainstay as a top 20 cryptocurrency for some time now due to its speed and enhanced functionality as a layer-1 blockchain compared to competitors. However, the company has recently announced that they will be releasing a new product line and it is a mobile phone called Saga.

The phone will be the first of its kind and claims to be the phone to manage your digital assets and integrate into Web3 at the touch of a button. The android phone will enhance the experience for wallets and apps on the Solana blockchain and create a “Secure element” for private key management.

While still early stages this is great news for those who own Solana as it is another example of the potential the technology and platform has to evoke paradigm-shifting products and be the premier layer-1 to power Web3.

While Solana still has some issues to solve on their blockchain, such as the recent outages on the network that caused some believers to lose faith, the potential of Solana is high and could be seen as a good long-term play.

Polygon (MATIC) is another project that has the potential to create a paradigm shift. The layer-2 that builds onto Ethereum was built by developers for developers and offers users ultra-low gas fees, a highly scalable solution, and good operability.

Usually with developer-led platforms technology is never a component that will be compromised and for that reason many are bullish. Recently Polygon jumped around 20% with reports of whales accumulating the coin and although this level of influx is inconsistent with the current state of the market, as a long-term play Polygon can be a top performer.

The project powers over 19,000 dApps helping provide the infrastructure for Web3 and have recently announced that the platform will be carbon neutral by the end of 2022 which is imperative for sustained success in an ecosystem where many care about the climate and are worried about the anthropogenic effects that we are having on the world.

The platforms that are the easiest, cheapest, and most accessible for developers will be the ones that have the highest utility and use moving forward. As a platform that is made by devs for devs, the future looks bright for Polygon.

Keywords – Xchange Monster (MXCH), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), Web3, Blockchain, Layer-1

Xchange Monster

Presale click here

Website

Discord

Telegram

This article is sponsored content. No endorsement by The Times of Israel of advertiser products or services, real or implied, is intended.

Today’s Daily Briefing

PM Lapid’s ‘We believe’ speech; IDF strikes drones, Syria

Coronavirus latest

source