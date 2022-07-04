Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Pre-Order Post Reveals Complete Specs; Can It Take On Nothing Phone (1) – Gizbot

Ads

Xiaomi is expanding its 12 series to include a couple of new smartphones. One such new device tipped is the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. Rumors suggest the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will launch first in China like always. But it looks like another market is already accepting pre-orders for the upcoming smartphone, even if the official website hasn’t launched it yet!

In a weird occurrence, the Xiaomi Instagram handle of Azerbaijan began taking pre-orders for the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. However, the official Xiaomi website hasn’t updated anything about the smartphone, at least at the time of writing. Additionally, the Instagram post said the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will accept pre-booking the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G until July 8 via the official website.

This could be a bug or a glitch on the Instagram handle. So far, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is yet to be officially announced, and we can expect it to first debut in China before arriving in other markets. The launch could happen in the following days if the pre-bookings are open until July 8.

The Instagram leak has given us a detailed look at the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G smartphone. It flaunts a 6.55-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout.

A post shared by Xiaomi Azerbaijan (@xiaomi.azerbaijan)

At the rear, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G packs a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter. It includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Users also get to experience a 32MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 778G+ processor. This is the same chipset that has been confirmed by Carl Pei for the upcoming Nothing Phone (1). The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 4,300 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

We can expect the usual connectivity options on the new Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and so on. The upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will likely cost around Rs. 30,000 – which would up the competition with the new Nothing Phone (1).

