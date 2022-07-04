OTT releases in July 2022: Watch Jaadugar, Stranger Things, Koffee with Karan, more on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar – HT Tech

Ads

On Friday, we witnessed the OTT release of Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj and Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad. While the movies did not perform well at the Box Office, it remains to be seen if they see a better reception online. However, the big releases for the month are far from over. There are going to be some highly anticipated movies and shows making their debut on OTT platforms this month. Among them, the biggest headliner remains Stranger Things season 4 (Vol. 2) on Netflix which will finally reveal the finale of the season and give the fans their much needed closure. Jitendra Kumar led Jaadugar will also hit the streaming platform this month and is expected to entertain the audience throughout. Alongside, the seventh season of Koffee with Karan will unravel more celebrity stories. Popular vampire mockumentary What we do in the shadows gets its much awaited season 4 and Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls sees an unexpected collaboration taking on dangers of nature. Let us take a closer look at each of the titles.

Netflix made an interesting decision to divide season 4 of its original series Stranger Things into two parts. But while volume 1 got seven episodes, volume 2 featured only two episodes. But the two-parter volume 2 makes it worth the wait with its much needed storytelling that finally delves into Eleven’s past. If you have been part of this journey with a stunning cast of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and others, you need to watch the conclusion. The show was released on July 1.

Starring everyone’s favorite Jeetu Bhaiyya, Jaadugar tells the story of a small-town magician who must lead his local football team to the finals in order to marry the love of his life. Alongside Jitendra Kumar, the movie casts Aarushi Sharma, Jaaved Jaaferi and others. The movie releases on July 15th.

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan will be coming your way this month with more celebrity fun moments, gossip and candid conversations. Karan Johar takes his seat as the host of the show one more time as the expected guests’ list includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday among others. The show will be released on July 7.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls will team up this month to explore the wilderness in India’s first interactive adventure reality show. The actor will put his survival skills to the test as he fends for himself, crosses dangerous terrains and feeds on wild delicacies. The show will be released on July 8.

The fourth season of the popular vampire mockumentary is based on the 2014 film by Taika Waititi. In the fourth season, the adventure continues as Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and others reprise their goofy, lovable yet dangerous vampire personas. The show will be released on July 13.

