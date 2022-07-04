The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc. – Defense World

Ads

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 33,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 25,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

