Monday’s best deals: Apple M1 iPad Air 5 hits $559, iPhone SE 2 refurb $190, more – 9to5Mac

May 16

Rikka Altland

May. 16th 2022

All of Monday’s best deals are kicking off the week with the second-best price on Apple’s iPad Air 5. That’s alongside a 1-day iPhone SE 2 discount to $190 and a rare chance to save on Synology’s DS220j 2-Bay starter NAS. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB for $559 in three styles. Normally fetching $599, this is matching the second-best prices to date at within $10 of the all-time set over a month ago. Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same same desktop-class architecture as its other machines thanks to the Neural Engine-backed M1 chip.

Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked previous-generation iPhone models in certified refurbished condition. Leading the way this time around is iPhone SE 2 from $190 for the 64GB model. Down from the original $399 price tag, this is one of the first offers of the year and a new 2022 low at $10 under our previous mention.

As the most affordable handset in Apple’s current stable, iPhone SE delivers a familiar form-factor with plenty of notable features. Alongside its 4.7-inch Retina, there’s Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12 and 7MP cameras. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Amazon currently offers the Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS for $170. Normally fetching $190, you’re looking at the first discount since back in November where it went for $10 less as well as a new 2022 low. While this model originally sold for $170, the ongoing chip shortage raised the standard price, making today’s discount all the more notable for getting in on the always-on storage game.

As one of the more entry-level offers in the Synology stable, its DS220j NAS arrives with two hard drive bays and support for up to 32TB of storage. Ideal for everything from configuring a rountine backup server, playing around with smart home services like Home Assistant, and more, there’s a 1.4GHz processor and single Gigabit Ethernet port to deliver 112MB/s speeds. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Woot offers Rachio R3 HomeKit Smart Sprinkler Controllers from $130 for the 8-zone model. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $200 you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings while marking the best price of the year at $20 under our previous mention. The 16-zone model is also on sale for $180, down from its $280 going rate and marking the best we’ve seen this year, as well. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your system. Not only will you be able to call up Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected.

Moment is kicking off a Dads and Grads sale this week, discounting a selection of its signature and oh so popular photography gear in the process. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. Amongst all of its iPhoneography upgrades, its new Moment Case iPhone 13 series covers are a highlight at $40. Down from $50, today’s offer is marking the first discount of the year, one of the first price cuts overall, and a match of the all-time low. Available in four different colors across all four iPhone 13 series handsets, these sport vibrant and rugged designs alongside support for the brand’s signature smartphone lenses thanks to the Drop-in mounts. We just recently took a hands-on look at the new covers in a Tested with 9to5Toysreview, too.

