Crypto Trader Reveals Targets for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) – The Daily Hodl

A popular analyst who accurately predicted the recent market downturn is setting new price targets for four major crypto assets.
Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo, who back in March sounded the alarm that several top cryptos were likely to fall by 50%, now tells his 423,200 Twitter followers what’s next for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL).
“Some interesting levels:
BTC: $15,800 – $16,200
ETH: $650 – $750
ADA: $0.29 – $0.32
SOL: $18.00 – $20.00”
Capo’s latest predictions come on the heels of his June 17th downward revision of price targets for the top two cryptocurrencies by market cap. The analyst adjusted BTC lower from $21,000 to $16,200, and ETH from $1,200 to $750.
Then on June 27th, he pegged Ethereum’s new support level as likely to settle in the $700 to $800 range.
“Decreasing volume into resistance, and looking like a corrective move.
Next support: $700 – 800.”
At time of writing, leading crypto asset Bitcoin is down over 5% on the day and trading for $19,198.
Top smart contract platform Ethereum is priced at $1,047, off over 4% in the last 24 hours.
Scalable blockchain platform Cardano is in the red by 4.35%, changing hands for $0.44.
Ethereum competitor and layer-1 blockchain Solana is going for $32.28, down more than 7% in the past day.
Featured Image: Shutterstock/Mio Buono/VECTORY_NT/maksum iliasin
