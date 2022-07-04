Best Crypto Giveaways in July 2022 – Business 2 Community

Ads

Many projects offer crypto and NFT giveaways to people as an incentive for completing tasks, referring a friend, or simply signing up.

Today, we shed some light on the 10 best crypto giveaways in 2022.

If you want to make money with cryptocurrency, check out the top giveaways below.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

As you can see, the above list of the best crypto giveaways offers something for everyone, whether you want to buy lottery tickets, play games, or HODl your digital assets.

When researching the best crypto giveaways, you’ll find the industry is flooded with offers, promotions, and prizes from various organizations.

Airdrops and crypto giveaways take the first position among all offer and promotion categories in this space since they are tied to the crypto ecosystem.

See a full breakdown of the 10 best crypto giveaways below:

If you are looking for the best free crypto giveaways, look no further than Lucky Block. With its token’s stellar performance in the market, Lucky Block is presently regarded as one of the best crypto games (and fastest-growing) in the online crypto lottery space.

What makes this cryptocurrency project different is that the gaming industry’s openness and fairness are improved upon by its creation. That is to say, Lucky Block is looking to change the way we play games for the better.

The platform is built on the blockchain network Binance Smart chain. As such, Lucky Block offers complete tracking and recording, enhanced security, better transparency, low-margin operations, and faster prize payouts.

Its highly anticipated jackpot prize draw of $1 million will be held in mid-May 2022. If you don’t already hold some tokens, you can buy BNB with regular money, then exchange it for LBLOCK in order to buy draw tickets which are just $5 each.



10% of the daily jackpot on this crypto game is given to charity. In addition, 10% is given to LBLOCK holders who partake in the daily charity voting process, then 8% goes toward marketing and 2% will be allocated to the NFT prize draw. Not only that, but Lucky Block will also give away a free ticket to any token holders who link their crypto wallet to the app every day.

Lucky Block is behind one of the best new NFT projects. Anyone that owns one of its Platinum Rollers Club NFTs can enter the daily giveaway draw. As noted above, the giveaway prize is worth a whopping $1 million dollars. Yet another giveaway will occur once all 10,000 Limited Edition Platinum Rollers Club NFTs have been sold. For this reason, Lucky Block has also been dubbed one of the top alternatives to the best crypto faucets on the market.

The prize up for grabs is a Lamborghini valued at almost $339k. Moreover, multiple games of chance will be added to the Lucky Block Gallery over time. Titles such as Keno, Pai Gow, and Mahjong are among the games that will be offered.

Lucky Block’s prize draws, which serve as the foundation of the Lucky Block platform, are set to go live on 31st May 2022 – marking a significant milestone for the developers and the broader community. At the time of writing on 30th May 2022, users can buy tickets through the Lucky Block web app for $5 worth of LBLOCK.



However, users who hold $500 worth of LBLOCK in their connected crypto wallet will receive a free ticket to Lucky Block’s prize draws – with the current prize pool sitting at a whopping $1,000,000. Lucky Block’s charity section is also set to go live on 6th June 2022, where users can vote on which charity will receive the donation from the platform’s inaugural draw.

Following Lucky Block’s first-ever draw on 31st May, the platform will begin conducting daily prize draws beginning 6th June 2022. All in all, now is an exciting time to be part of the LBLOCK community, as the entire development process has been gearing towards this moment.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

Crypto.com is a low-cost cryptocurrency exchange where you can buy, sell, and earn free crypto. In fact, you can buy and sell over 250 different cryptocurrencies. You may be wondering why this exchange made our list of best crypto giveaways for 2022?

Well, Crypto.com will load qualifying wallets with $25 worth of CRO tokens. To explain further, for each individual that registers using your referral link (or code), completes the verification process, and stakes CRO for their Metal Visa Card, you will receive $25 in CRO.

As a welcome offer, every one of your referrals will also receive $25 in CRO at Crypto.com. If you know other people that wish to buy cryptocurrency, this is one of the best ways to earn free digital assets at the moment.



Click on the gift symbol to load your rewards page in the Crypto.com app, followed by ‘See Details’. All you need to do is click ‘Share Now’ beside your referral code. You may refer as many individuals as you want to earn free crypto giveaways.

You can also unlock this bonus by staking CRO for the Crypto.com Visa Card. Furthermore, in a completely separate offer, new Crypto.com clients can earn $10 by entering a referral code. You can also earn up to 10% per annum on idle stablecoins and 14.5% on other digital currencies.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

Webull is a trading platform that allows US traders to buy and sell everything from the best penny cryptocurrency and ETFs to US and ADR stocks. At the time of writing, Webull is offering a free crypto giveaway worth $5.

All you need to do is open an account with the platform and deposit $5, then complete a crypto trade valued at $1 or higher. You can choose the free crypto you receive. Options include Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

Have you ever thought about diversifying and learning how to buy stocks? In another giveaway, Webull is offering new sign-ups five free stocks. To get your hands on these freebies, you must create an account, at which point you get two free stocks worth between $3 and $300.



Next, you need to make a deposit of $5 or more. This is when you are awarded three more stocks, worth between $7 and $3,000. The value of the stocks you receive will depend on your initial deposit and other variables.

However, you will be offered shares in US-listed companies with a market capitalization of $2.5 billion or more. The best part is, if you have no interest in stocks, you can just sell your shares once they appear in your account and buy cryptocurrencies with the proceeds. Webull charges no commission on US-listed stocks.



Ads



Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

BlockFi is a cryptocurrency platform that functions in a similar way to a bank account. This platform allows you to earn interest on your cryptocurrency holdings, as well as utilize tokens as collateral for loans and swaps.

Throughout the year, BlockFi offers both new and current clients discounts, promotional offers, and the best free crypto giveaways. New deposit incentives, trading volume bonuses, and referral bonuses are usually among the limited-time offerings.



When you initially fund your BlockFi Interest Account (BIA), you’ll get a one-time bonus of between $15 and $250. The BTC payment is determined by the initial deposit amount. For example, if you invest $100-$149, you will receive $15 in free crypto.

On the other end of the scale, if you deposit $100,000, you will receive $250 in Bitcoin. This platform also offers a referral bonus which is usually $10 if the person deposits $100 or more. After five successful referrals, you will earn $20 in Bitcoin tokens instead.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

Coinbase is a popular crypto exchange. It is also one of the top destinations for the best crypto giveaways. Coinbase allows you to learn whilst you earn free crypto. To further explain, the platform’s Learn program offers free crypto in exchange for merely learning about digital currencies.

For each quiz you complete, you will be given free crypto. Ox, Basic Attention Token, Zcash, and EOS, are some of the assets available as part of the earn free crypto while you learn promotion. To obtain free crypto, watch a video, take a 3-question quiz, and answer the questions.



The coin you learn about will be credited to your Coinbase account, making the program a great way to receive a variety of cryptocurrencies for free. Also, look out for regular sweepstakes and promotions as the platform drops QR codes and offers free Bitcoin to participants.

At the time of writing, one of the easiest and best free crypto giveaways from Coinbase is its signup bonus. For simply creating an account, you will receive $10 in Bitcoin.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Gemini is popular with large-scale investors in the US. Every purchase made with the new Gemini Credit Card will earn you up to 3% back in free Bitcoin, or other crypto assets. Moreover, the platform runs regular promotions and is one of the best free crypto giveaway sites in the space.

At the time of writing, Gemini offers two separate cryptocurrency bonuses, paid in Bitcoin tokens. When you trade $100 in Bitcoin within 30 days of opening your Gemini account, you’ll get a $10 bonus. To qualify, you need to use promo code when you sign-up.



Furthermore, if you trade $500 in Bitcoin within 3 days of opening your account, you’ll get a $50 bonus. In this case, there is no promo code needed. US traders who refer a friend to Gemini will receive a free crypto giveaway of $10 in Bitcoin tokens.

The person signing up will also receive $10 in Bitcoin, after making a deposit of $100 or more. Additionally, GUSD is the platform’s proprietary stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar. The platform is paying up to 8.05% per annum on all GUSD assets held at Gemini.

CoinMarketCap is the golden standard for crypto information. It is one of the most referenced platforms for people tracking the price of digital currencies. CoinMarketCap also offers one of the best crypto giveaways.

Specifically, CoinMarketCap distributes free crypto rewards via airdrops. Airdrops aren’t like standard offers in that they entail the free distribution of assets to allow wallet owners to earn free crypto.

For instance, a Portfolio Airdrop event is now taking place on CoinMarketCap. To earn monthly USDT airdrops, you must create a portfolio and complete the relevant form to enter. The prize terms state that you can also share your portfolio screenshot on social media, such as Reddit, Facebook, or Twitter, to increase your rewards.



The Airdrop is renewed on a monthly basis, with a prize pool of $1,000. The prize pool will be raised on a regular basis and amounts range from $500 for 1st place to $20 for 10th place. There are other ways to access free crypto giveaways at CoinMarketCap.

This includes an earn while you learn quiz, and if you get a score of 100% you will win prizes in the form of digital currencies. Moreover, CoinMarketCap is offering an airdrop with CoinWind. There are 30,000 COW tokens up for grabs in this airdrop. 1,000 winners will receive up to 30 COW each.

This platform also offers Diamond Rewards for members of the loyalty program of the same name. Diamonds may also be earned by engaging with various CoinMarketCap services.

An example of this would be ‘Daily Tasks’, where you will participate in a new token’s airdrop or predict the price of a cryptocurrency. CoinMarketCap Diamonds can be spent on products like NFTs, merch, and other things in the rewards shop.

Celsius is a decentralized finance (DeFi) network that specializes in crypto earning, lending, and borrowing. It’s also a blockchain-based platform that lets you buy crypto assets that can be exchanged for over 30 other tokens.

The platform is offering one of the best crypto giveaways for medium-volume traders. This is because you can earn $50 in Bitcoin tokens whenever you deposit $400 or more. The terms and conditions state that you must be a new client and hold your cryptocurrencies on Celsius for 30 days.



Another promotion offers a bonus of between $20 and $600 in Avalanche tokens for people who transfer AVAX and hold for 90-180 days. If you transfer Luna and hold your tokens for 90-180 days, you can earn free crypto valued between $20 and $600, in LUNA. Always check the prize terms before proceeding.

You can also borrow against your cryptocurrency holdings and earn interest at Celcius. The interest rate is more than 10% on a handful of different tokens. Moreover, if you refer a friend to the platform, Celicus will give you a crypto giveaway to the tune of $50 in Bitcoin tokens.

One of the best play to earn games for cryptocurrency enthusiasts is Coin Hunt World. The game can be played via the free app, which is available for both Android and iOS users. It has been compared to Pokemon because you will earn rewards for exploring the digitalized version of the world around you.

Of course, you won’t find Pokemon characters to earn free crypto. Instead, you will need to locate various vaults and unlock rewards using keys. If you successfully open as vault, you will receive free crypto giveaways in the form of Ethereum or Bitcoin.



For those unfamiliar with the aforementioned Pokemon game, as you turn your cell phone camera around, what you see will be specific to your location. As you look around when playing Coin Hunt world, you will begin to see keys.

You need to reach out and grab these as they unlock the vaults containing crypto giveaways. Each vault also contains questions that you need to answer correctly, although as long as you have the key, you can have more than one try. The Ethereum and Bitcoin rewards are small, but it’s a simple and free way to earn crypto.

LunarCrush is the final mention in our list of the best crypto giveaways today. Put simply, LunarCrush is a platform that allows you to compare and share stats on cryptocurrencies side by side. The platform offers crypto giveaways on a daily basis and you will earn more the higher up you get.

That is to say, on the LunarCrush platform, users are rewarded for their participation and there are various levels to reach. Each day, a pool of LUNR tokens is divided between you and other users. This will be calculated in accordance with the total number of points gained across the platform that particular day.



On top of this, each week a separate crypto reward pool, in LUNR tokens, is divided among users. This is based on your LunarCrush user level and relative efforts over the week. You earn free crypto by providing feedback, spending time on the site, and interacting with other users. As well as numerous other activities that contribute to your daily point total.

Additional point multipliers for boosting your user level, recommending other users, and HODLing allow you to earn points and crypto giveaways more quickly. The more you interact, the more likely you are to take home a bigger percentage of the daily or weekly reward pools in the form of LUNR tokens.

The list of crypto giveaways we offered earlier covered everything from the best NFT games to a free prize draw.

See some simple examples to offer a recap of how free crypto giveaways work:

Whatever method you chose to earn free crypto, always check the giveaway terms and conditions.

That is to say, there will always be something you need to do in order to get free crypto, whether that’s buying a certain amount of tokens, or completing tasks set out for you.

Below we’ve listed a simple step-by-step walkthrough of how to enter the best free crypto giveaways.

For this, we have chosen Lucky Block, largely because it made the number one spot on our list of the 10 best crypto giveaways.

To start, you will need to get yourself a crypto wallet that is compatible with Binance Smart Chain.

For example, you could choose a MetaMask or Trust Wallet. You can access MetaMask on your cell phone and on most modern browsers.



Alternatively, you can simply download Trust Wallet from the relevant app store. After you’ve chosen a wallet, you will need to add some BNB tokens to it so you can swap for LBLOCK and access crypto giveaways.

Now, you can connect your crypto wallet to PancakeSwap exchange by searching for DApps and selecting ‘Connect Wallet’.



Next, head over to the official Lucky Block website to obtain the correct contract address for LBLOCK tokens.

The platform will need to know which cryptocurrency you want to swap with your BNB tokens. This is when you will need to enter the contract address you copied from Lucky Block into the relevant field.



Next, you will need to enter a stake – meaning the amount of BNB tokens you will exchange for LBLOCK.

Now you can confirm the details of your order and add the Lucky Block to your crypto wallet using the same contract address. Although in some cases they will be added for your automatically.

Now that you have LBLOCK tokens, you will need to connect your wallet to the Lucky Block crypto app. In doing so, you will be eligible to receive 1 free prize draw ticket each and every day. If your number wins, you will be entitled to a share of the jackpot.

Lucky Block offers the overall best crypto giveaway right now.

As well as offering superb giveaways via its prize draws, it distributes a token pay-out of 10% of every jackpot to token holders. This is regardless of whether or not you buy a draw ticket. As such, Lucky Block offers the opportunity to make everyone a winner.

Lucky Block’s exclusive NFT collection is another exciting aspect of this project. Holders of NFTs will be entered into daily prize draws. These will take place in addition to Lucky Block’s giveaway prizes.







Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

There are many places you can get cryptocurrencies for free, however always check the terms and conditions before claiming an offer. Some of the best crypto giveaways can be found at Lucky Block, Crypto.com, and Webull.

You can get free crypto by signing up to exchanges that offer welcome bonuses. You can also get freebies via a project like Lucky Block – which pays dividends and enters NFT holders into daily giveaway prize draws

Some of the best crypto giveaways are currently being offered by Lucky Block, Crypto.com, Webull, and CoinMarketCap.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Kane Pepi.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Kane Pepi is an experienced financial and cryptocurrency writer with over 2,000+ published articles, guides, and market insights in the public domain. Expert niche subjects include asset valuation and analysis, portfolio management, and the prevention of financial crime. Kane is particularly skilled in explaining complex financial topics in a user-friendly… View full profile ›

Join over 100,000 of your peers and receive our weekly newsletter which features the top trends, news and expert analysis to help keep you ahead of the curve

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source