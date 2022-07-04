How to check Google Play Protect certificate on Android devices – HC Newsroom

Ads

June 2022 HarmonyOS update for Huawei Mate Xs and Mate X out [CN]

Huawei Mate 30 series receiving HarmonyOS 2.0.0.263 update

Huawei P50 Pocket HarmonyOS 2.0.1.191 update supports new camera features [CN]

Huawei P40 series getting June 2022 HarmonyOS update [China]

Huawei Mate 40 series June 2022 update improves system security

Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro cover leak reveals more about camera size

TD Tech Huawei P50 duplicate will launch soon: Tipster

Global smartphone sales declines 100 million units in May: Report

Huawei Mate X3 to continue Mate X2 design, launch in 2023

Huawei Nova 10 Series: Everything you need to know

June 2022 HarmonyOS update for Huawei Mate Xs and Mate X out [CN]

Huawei Mate 30 series receiving HarmonyOS 2.0.0.263 update

Huawei P50 Pocket HarmonyOS 2.0.1.191 update supports new camera features [CN]

Huawei P40 series getting June 2022 HarmonyOS update [China]

Huawei Mate 40 series June 2022 update improves system security

How to check Google Play Protect certificate on Android devices

Google Play System Update June 2022: New Features, Fixes, Optimizations

Download Google Play Store 31.2.21

Download Huawei Health 12.1.6.300

Get the Huawei Browser 12.1.1.301 app

Huawei announces MatePad Paper e-ink display tablet in Europe

Huawei MateBook 16s and D 16 launched with 12th Gen Intel core processors

Huawei announced 12th gen Intel MateBook 16S and MateBook D16 for Europe

New Huawei MatePad Pro series passes 3C certification, launching soon

New Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 2022 tablet gets certified

Huawei Watch Fit 2 price revealed ahead of launch in China

Huawei Indonesia sold out 3000+ units of Watch Fit 2 and Watch GT 3 Pro since launch

Huawei Band 7 gets June 2022 update with new features and optimizations

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 to launch alongside Mate 50 in China

Huawei Watch Fit 2 bookings opened in China, sale start in July

Published

on

By

Google delivers Android updates with security against unwanted bugs and viruses that may cause your device and compromise data. Moreover, the built-in Play service gives you access to entertain yourself with the third-party app.

On the flip side, Google boasts you access to check whether your Android device is Play Protect certified, to ensure the security and device compatibility to run apps, and also to maintain your device consistency and security Google.

In other words, if your device has a Google Play Protect certificate, then it shows only the licensed apps for Google with passed Android compatibility testing. Notably, the certified smartphone is compatible with Google apps like the Google Play Store, Gmail and more.

If you’re using an unauthenticated device, Google will not verify that your device’s app is fair. In addition, devices are vulnerable to security risks because they cannot receive system or app updates. This also means that your data will not be backed up and synced with Google services.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

On the other hand, if you are using the latest Huawei smartphone then you will not find the Google Play Services. This is due to the partnership breakup between Huawei and Google, which prohibits Huawei from using GMS. For Huawei users, the Chinese tech giant launches its own Mobile Services HMS in replacement of GMS but it’s still under development.

Here you can check the guide to see if your Android device is Play Protect Certified or not:

Launch the Google Play Store app

Now click on the profile icon

Ads

Go to settings

Under About scroll down to find Play Protect certification



If you find ‘Device is Uncertified’ then contact your device manufacturer immediately and ask for a fully tested and Play Protect certified device. Google Play Protect certificate helps your device secure it from all threats.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Google Play System Update June 2022: New Features, Fixes, Optimizations

Google Play System Update June 2022: New Features, Fixes, Optimizations

Download Google Play Store 31.2.21

WhatsApp chat ‘delete for everyone’ feature time limit to extend soon

Published

on

By

We’ve entered July but Google is continuously adding new patches for Android devices with the latest June 2022 Play System Updates. Adding to this, Google has released the final June 2022 Play System update notes including fixes, optimizations, and improvements for Google Play Store and other system functionalities.

Usually, Android phones install System updates on devices with security, bug fixes, and new features. Such updates cover – Security & Privacy, support, utilities, system management, and developer services, location services, device connection, account management, and more. Google Play System updates rolling out for Android devices, tablets, Android TV and Google TV devices, Android Auto-enabled vehicles, wear OS devices, and Chrome devices.

If you own an Android-powered smartphone or above of the devices derived from the above-mentioned platforms, then do download the June 2022 Google Play System Update. Under the June update details, Google has sent the following version upgrades and features via the following updates and related applications:

Available through Google Play system update for June.

Available through Google Play services v22.18 updated on 06/30/2022

Available through Google Play Store v30.3 updated on 06/30/2022.

Available through Google Play services v22.21 updated on 06/30/2022.

Available through Google Play services v22.26 updated on 06/30/2022.

Check the complete June 2022 Changelog below.

Critical Fixes

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for account management, safety & emergency, and system management & diagnostics related services.

Account Management

[Phone, Tablet] Enabled Google account-related critical security alerts within Google apps.

Device Connections

[Phone, Tablet, TV] Add support for storing and sharing Thread network credentials.

Google Play Store:

Improvements to the Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allow faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and improvements to security, stability, and accessibility.

Security & Privacy

[Phone] Support for shortcuts to the Password Manager.

[Phone] The Google password manager can now be accessed through a URL.

Support

[Phone] This release adds Promoted Product Links to GoogleHelp.

Utilities

[Phone] Updated Sync UI System with the latest Google Material design.[4]

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device performance and stability & performance.

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support account management, ads, and developer features related to developer services in their apps.



(source – Google)

Published

on

By

Google has published a new Play Store 31.2.21 app update, that brings a number of new improvements. In the past few days, the Android maker has shared new builds to improve the work and performance of this Android app market. Speaking of which, the new version of the Play Store doesn’t have any major changes.

According to the information, Google Play Store publishes these updates to push the latest changes and optimizations for Android phones. These optimizations also improve the sections of the store such as games, apps, pre-orders, and more.

You can download the latest Google Play Store Version 31.2.21 from the article here.



Recent Settlement:

A blog post from the tech giant reveals that the company will pay 90 million USD to settle a lawsuit with US developers that accused Google of abusing the Play Store. The allegation also blames Google for charging an unfair fee on the app and in-app purchases made via the Play Store.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

According to the information, developers with 2 million USD income per annual between 2016 and 2021 will be eligible to get compensation under the latest payoff.

“To continue to provide developers with a tiered pricing model, we’ll maintain Google’s 15% commission rate for the first $1 million in annual revenue earned from the Google Play Store for U.S. developers, which we implemented in 2021.” wrote Google.

Published

on

By

Google has recently published a new Play Store app version 31.2.23 for Android smartphones. This update improves the overall user expererince as well as Play Store’s inner features.

If your Google Play Store doesn’t have the 31.2.23 version, then don’t worry, the system will automatically update your Android phone to the latest Play Store app in the background without even disturbing your ongoing tasks. However, you should know that this app update is expanding gradually and it’ll land on your Android device soon.

Play Store is an Android mobile app marketplace that not only offers mobile apps and games but also provides you with other interesting content such as movies and books and there’s also a kids section. The app has various features that help to get the app ahead of the official release under beta testing.



Play and Games:

Google has recently announced to celebrate #WeArePlay which will share the stories of people and businesses behind Google Play apps and games and how they’re impacting users around the world.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Learn more about We are Play here.

Copyright © 2022 Huaweicentral.com

source