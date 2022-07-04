We're filled with Pride – during June and every month! – Mars, Incorporated

Ads

We’re filled with Pride – during June and every month!

From city streets to store shelves around the world, we’re proud to celebrate the LBGTQ+ community during Pride Month. We see it as an opportunity for our entire company to engage in supporting LGBTQ+ rights and identities – and to remind people everywhere to feel proud to be themselves.

Of course, Pride celebrations are rooted in the history of minority groups who’ve struggled for decades to overcome prejudice and be accepted for who they are. So, along with festivities, we also spotlight stories of Associate courage, resilience and allyship. Here what several had to say:

“Pride means acceptance, love and support. It’s a beacon of hope for people who live in places and situations where they cannot live their truth openly and a celebration for those who can. Pride is both the struggles that have been overcome and the struggles that remain.” — Vestana McGuigan, Mars Wrigley

“How to be a great ally: Understand your own privilege. Listen, listen, listen. Commit to self-learning. Be ok with making mistakes.” — Meagan Hill, Mars Petcare

“My proudest Pride moment is to talk about my family and not fear being my true self, and I no longer feel the need to fit into a heterosexual stereotype like before. It’s to feel included and supported by the very organization I chose to work for.” — Philipe Dantas, Royal Canin

In the world we want tomorrow, all of society is inclusive and diverse – all year long, not just during June. That’s why we support sustained action, with ongoing education, allyship and improvement of our own policies and processes. In 2022, we’re particularly proud to have repeated our 100% Corporate Equality Index Rating and won third in our business sector in Forbes for Best Employers for Diversity.

At Mars, fostering a culture where people feel valued and respected is truly a point of pride, each and every day of the year. #MarsPrideEveryDay #ProudlyMars #TomorrowStartsToday

