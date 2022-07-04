Slide 1 – Top 5 Blockbuster Movies to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar – Digit

Ads

Here are our top 5 movie suggestions to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Free Guy

Free Guy was released on Aug 11, 2021 and is directed by Shawn Levy. This movie is 1 hr 55 min in duration and is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English languages. Free Guy scores a 7.3 digit binge rating out of 10 and is a brilliant movie to watch in the Comedy, Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi genres.

A Thursday

A Thursday was released on Feb 17, 2022 and was directed by Behzad Khambata . The movie is 2 hr 9 min in duration and is available in Hindi language. A Thursday scores a 7.8-digit binge rating out of 10 and is a brilliant movie to watch in the Crime, Drama, Suspense, and Thriller genres.

Bheeshma Parvam

Bheeshma Parvam was released on Mar 03, 2022 and was directed by Amal Neerad. This movie is 2 hr 24 min in duration and is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Bheeshma Parvam scores a 7.8 digit binge rating out of 10 and is a brilliant movie to watch in the Action, Drama, Suspense, and Thriller genres.

Hridayam

Hridayam was released on Jan 21, 2022 and was directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. This movie is 2 hr 52 min in duration and is available in the Malayalam language. Hridayam scores an 8.5-digit binge rating out of 10 and is a brilliant movie to watch in the Romance and Drama genres.

Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Kaun Pravin Tambe? was released on Apr 02, 2022 and was directed by Jayprad Desai and Jayprasad Desai. This movie is 2 hr 13 min in duration and is available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages. Kaun Pravin Tambe? scores an 8.8 digit binge rating out of 10 and is a brilliant movie to watch in the Drama, Biopic, and Sports genres.

