Ethereum Price Today: Crypto Not Showing Any Robust Ascent – NewsBTC

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at USD2,932.45, with a trading volume of USD9,666,018,686 in the last 24 hours. Ethereum price posted a gain of 1.23%, a 24-hour low of $2,870.18, and a high of $2,980.08.

It is currently at the No. 2 spot on the Coin Market Cap chart, with a current market cap of USD350,616,744,281. Tokens in circulation now total 119,564,241 ETH.

Three months ago, ETH – the second-biggest cryptocurrency – was trading at $4,809; on Jan. 11, 2022, it dropped to $3,251, and on Feb. 4, it was at $3,026.

Other currencies, including Tether, BNB, USD Coin, XRP, Cardano, Solana, and Terra, are also seeing significant drops, hurting the market.

These recent significant dips in Ethereum and Bitcoin are also driven by sustained increasing inflation, a dismal December employment report, and persistent hints by the Federal Reserve that the central bank may begin slowing down steps to prop up the economy as it improves.

Based on current data, Ethereum’s price will average $2,822.07 and reach a high of USD3,174.82.

After reaching a high of $4,100 on Dec. 27, Ethereum has fluctuated between $2,100 and $4,000 in the days afterward.

Despite the poor start to 2022, many analysts remain optimistic, forecasting that Ethereum would reach and exceed $12,000 this year.



Meanwhile, after a robust November, Bitcoin has also paused over the previous month. Bitcoin achieved a new all-time high when it crossed $68,000.

There is little doubt that Bitcoin and Ethereum will continue to fluctuate in the future, and experts advise investors to remain cautious.

Experts say to overlook the ups and downs while making a long-term investment. That doesn’t imply that the recent slide in price has extinguished Ethereum’s volatility.

The real issue is whether or not these currencies will continue to increase after they are owned, Jeremy Schneider, the Personal Finance Club’s investment guru, said.

“No more than 5% of your whole portfolio should be held as Ethereum due to the lack of assurance that its value will rise,” Schneider said.

The investment expert added that people should not invest at the risk of not accomplishing their other financial objectives, such as paying off high-interest debt or preparing for future retirement.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum has its blockchain, maintained by a global network of over 2.4 million computers known as “nodes.” Anyone with the required hardware, skills, and time may run an Ethereum node and contribute to network validation.

Miners are in charge of finding new blocks on the Ethereum network. These are analogous to digital boxes that store transaction and other data.

Miners compete by utilizing specialized computer equipment to be the next person to add a block to the chain and collect transaction fees (from the transactions they add to the block) as well as “block rewards.”

