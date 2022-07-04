Galaxy S22's June 2022 software update in the US brings camera improvements – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Last updated: June 20th, 2022 at 16:15 UTC+02:00
Earlier this month, Samsung had released a new software update to the Galaxy S22 series to improve the camera performance. Now, that update has been released in the US, but it’s limited to carrier-locked models for now. Unlocked models could get the update within the next few days.
The latest software update for the carrier-locked models of the Galaxy S22 series in the US bears firmware version S90xUSQU2AVF1. The update is currently available on Xfinity Mobile’s network, and we expect it to be released on other networks soon. The June 2022 security patch fixes over 60 privacy and security-related bugs.
This update improves the sharpness and contrast of still images. The new software also fixes the bug that stopped Single Take mode after capturing just one shot. The white balance of images has been improved while taking pictures of white dogs. Portrait images and the overall camera performance have been improved. Samsung says it also improved memory utilization while recording videos.
If you are a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra user in the US with a carrier-locked model, you can download and install the latest software update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the newest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.
You might also like
The Galaxy A53 began its journey toward the June 2022 security patch a couple of days ago when Samsung rolled …
Samsung has released its latest security update to one more mid-range Galaxy smartphone. The June 2022 securit …
A few days ago, Samsung released the June 2022 security update to the US variant of the Galaxy S21 FE. Now, th …
After the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the original Galaxy Fold has started getting Samsung’ …
Samsung has released the latest security update to the Galaxy A51 in the US. Currently, the update is availabl …
Samsung has released its newest security update to one more high-end Galaxy tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7 has sta …
June 2022 security patch
Devices
Samsung Galaxy M23
SM-M236B
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
SM-M336B
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
SM-A536B
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
SM-A736B
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
SM-A336B
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
SM-M536B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
SM-X700
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G
SM-X706B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
SM-X800
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G
SM-X806U
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
SM-X900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G
SM-X906B
SamMobile Weekly Newsletter
Best picks
Social media
Reviews
© 2022 SamMobile
Galaxy S22's June 2022 software update in the US brings camera improvements – SamMobile – Samsung news
© 2022 SamMobile