Study: AUM of Crypto Investment Products at Record Lows in June, Trust Products Garner Lowest Total Since December 2020 – Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Terence Zimwara

The latest data from Cryptocompare shows that assets under management (AUM) of crypto investment products reached record lows during the month of June. The data also shows 21 Shares Short Bitcoin ETP as the only digital investment product that registered a positive 30-day return (30.8%) as of June 23.

The AUM of crypto investment products dropped to record lows in the month of June 2022, the latest data from Cryptocompare has shown. According to the regulated benchmark administrator and digital asset data firm, this drop in the AUM was primarily caused by the uncertainties surrounding the future of crypto lending companies like Three Arrows Capital.

As the data shows, crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) had the most significant drop, a 52.0% decline to $1.31 billion in AUM. On the other hand, trust products which account for 80.3% of the market fell by 35.8% finishing the month at $17.3 billion. Exchange-traded commodities (ETCs) and exchange-traded notes (ETNs) fell by 36.7% and 30.6% to $1.34 billion and $1.61 billion, respectively. Summarizing the findings, Cryptocompare said:

All four product types made new record lows with Trust products recording the lowest AUM since December 2020, while ETCs AUM reached its lowest since October 2020. ETNs and ETFs followed, recording their lowest AUM since January 2021 and April 2021 respectively.

Meanwhile, the report notes that 21 Shares Short Bitcoin ETP is the only digital investment product that registered a positive 30-day return (30.8%) as of June 23. As of June 27, the ETP had an AUM of $16.5 million, which is an all-time high for the product. After rising for three consecutive months, this ETP has emerged as one of the few products that appears to take advantage of current market conditions, the report said.

In contrast to the 21 Shares, Purpose and Coinshares ETPs had the largest outflows in BTC and ETH during the same period.

“Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC) sold 18,170 BTC while 3iq Coinshares Bitcoin ETF (BTCQ) saw 7,384 BTC flow out of the fund (as of 24th June). Overall, the two registered drops of 56.7% and 57.1% in AUM in June, respectively. Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) saw the largest inflow after purchasing 7,264 BTC during the month,” the digital asset data firm’s report noted.

The data also shows that 3iq Coinshares Ether ETF (ETHQ), which had an outflow of 26,499 ETH, recorded the biggest outflow among ethereum products during the period. It was followed by Purpose Ether ETF (ETHH) which saw an outflow of 24,409 ETH in June.

Terence Zimwara is a Zimbabwe award-winning journalist, author and writer. He has written extensively about the economic troubles of some African countries as well as how digital currencies can provide Africans with an escape route.



