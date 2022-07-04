Has Apple (AAPL) MacBook Pro, iPhone Design Improved Since Jony Ive Left – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg TV’s Stephen Engle speaks with outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in one of the last interviews of her tumultuous term as Chief Executive. Her five years in office were marred by mass street protests, the imposition of a national security law that tightened Beijing’s grip, and a pandemic response that undermined the city’s international status. Lam tells Engle she has nothing to apologize for to the Hong Kong people.

ABC’s political affairs program.

A former NFL player launches a series of side-hustles, including a fashion line that offers affordable, stylish suits. Then meet the man who started an academy aimed at developing the next generation of professional football players. Finally, the founder of a community boxing program looks to empower local youth while engaging donors through “white-collar boxing.”

Traders Face Showdown With Kuroda as BOJ Policy Rips Every Asset

More UK Firms Than Ever are Planning Imminent Price Increases

West African Bloc Ease Sanctions on Mali Over Democracy Plan

Xi Jinping’s Suppression of Hong Kong Democracy Pushes Taiwan Further From China

Safra Scion Looks to Walk Away From Family Banking Empire With $5 Billion

Home Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Sudden Halt to Pandemic Boom

Sainz Wins 1st Career F1 Race With British GP Victory

‘Minions’ Set Box Office on Fire With $108.5 Million Debut

Warren Buffett Has Advice for the Barbarians at Japan’s Gate

America Goes Backward for Its 246th Birthday

Is There Anything That Gen Z Won’t Drink?

The Lottery Lawyer Won Their Trust, Then Lost Their Mega Millions

Gangs Are Fake-Killing People in India for Insurance Payouts

Sports Reporter by Day, Political Revolutionary by Night

Harris Links Abortion and Voting Rights, Says Fight Must Go On

Hugo Speer Fired From Disney Reboot After ‘Inappropriate Conduct’ Claims

London’s Pride Parade Returns After Pandemic Hiatus

Heavy Rains, Floods Prompt Evacuations of Sydney Suburbs

From Remote Coral Reefs to Your Sofa, Citizen Science Spreads Everywhere

The Secret Sauce That’s Made Slutty Vegan a $100 Million Chain

Cities Seek Alternatives to Gas Tax Holidays

The Disappearing Street Vendor Art of Mexico City

Tether Fails to Calm Jittery Nerves With Short Sellers Circling

Argentines Seek Hedging in Crypto After Economy Minister Resigns

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Take a Record $3.4 Billion Hit

The pendulum is swinging back from cool to practical.



At one time, even broaching the idea would have been sacrilegious. But here goes: might Apple Inc.’s product design have improved since the departure of Jony Ive?

The Apple of today would not exist without Ive. He was the creative leviathan behind the look of the iMac, iPod, iPad and, most significantly, the iPhone. Apple’s design-led approach to product development was considered pioneering. But there was often a tension between form and function: whether a device’s appearance took precedence over its ease of use.

source