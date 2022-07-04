Exploits of a Young Don Juan OTT Full Movie Download (1987) – News Unzip

Ads

Exploits of a Young Don Juan Movie Online OTT (1987): is a French-Italian erotic coming-of-age film in the French language. This amazing film is directed by the famous Italian director, Gianfranco Mingozzi. The writers of this film are Jean-Claude Carrière and Peter Fleischmann. According to Wikipedia, this movie is based on a novel titled Les Exploits d’un jeune Don Juan by Guillaume Apollinaire.

The lead starcast of this film includes Serena Grandi, Claudine Auger, Marina Vlady, Fabrice Josso, François Perrot, Aurélien Recoing, Rosette, Laurent Spielvogel, Alexandra Vandernoot, Marion Peterson, Yves Lambrecht, Virginie Ledoyen, and Rufus.

According to IMDb, this movie was released on January 6, 1987, in Italy. As per the reports, the other name of this movie is What Every Frenchwoman Wants. According to the sources, this movie is also available on the OTT platforms. In this article, we provide you the information about the story, release date, trailer, cast, language, and OTT of the movie Exploits of a Young Don Juan.

According to IMDb, the story of this film is based on a young boy named Roger (played by Fabrice Josso), who comes home from boarding school during his vacation. Roger is a 16-year-old boy who looks to lose his virginity in this softcore erotic show. His underlying endeavors are unsuccessful, however, World War I breaks out and men are watched walking leaving for the fight to come. Roger overdoes it whenever he is given a few passionate open doors.

He before long impregnates the servant, his auntie, and his sister one after another. Roger frantically attempts to offer the ladies to different men to keep away from a lurid scandal. This film is produced by Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Chantal Lenoble-Bergamo, Enzo Porcelli, and Lucien Duval. This movie is produced under the production companies Antea Cinematografica, Lagonda Films, and Les Films Ariane.

The filming locations of this movie were Château de Béhoust, Béhoust, Yvelines, and France. All the cinematography work was managed by Luigi Verga. The music department was managed by Nicola Piovani. This film hit the box office with $1.3 million. The official language of this movie is French. The total running time of Exploits of a Young Don Juan is 1 hour and 35 minutes.

