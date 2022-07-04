Apple touts Apple Watch Series 7 durability in new ‘Hard Knocks’ ad – The Apple Post

Ads



Apple has released a new ad touting the durability of the Apple Watch Series 7, showing how the wearable is the “most durable Apple Watch ever” amid rumors of Apple announcing an all-new “rugged” Apple Watch this year, which is said to offer extreme durability for extreme sporting environments, or places where a regular Apple Watch could get damaged easily.

The ad shows the Apple Watch Series 7 being worn while a users skateboards, performs gymnastics, play soccer, run, and play tennis, with the wearable suffering bumps, knocks, splashes, and more throughout its usage.

During the ad, the Apple Watch Series 7 can be seen being plunged into water, warn while washing a car, dropped down a toilet and even accidentally destroying a wedding cake.

The ad closes with the tagline “Apple Watch Series 7. The most durable Apple Watch ever.”



