Instagram sextortion scam warning after man sends photos online – Bracknell News

A MAN has fallen victim to a sextortion scam after being forced to pay hundreds to stop personal images being shared to his friends and family.

Thames Valley Police said a ‘young man’ was contacted by an attractive young woman on his Instagram account.

They spoke on their and then transffered their conversation over to photo messaging app Snapchat.

The woman then started to send him intimate photos of himself, where he is unsure as to where she got them from.

Then he received a message demanding money, or she would share the photos with everyone ont he victims contact list.

Police said as he could be identified in the photos, he sent £200. He again immediately received a demand for more money and sent a further £150.

Adding: “At that time he blocked the woman and changed all his passwords. This has caused him extreme distress.

“Please do not say, write, text, photograph or video anyting online which you would not be happy for your family, parents relatives, neighbours, friends, work colleages, boss to see.

“This case is different, inasmuch as the victim did not send the photos to the scammer, but he believes his photo gallery in the Cloud, has been hacked.

“Please be aware then that if you have taken private pictures which you have saved somewhere which you thought was secure, for personal use – they can still be hacked and used to scam you.”

