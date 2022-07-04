Nothing confirms that its first product will arrive this summer – Android Authority

Ads

Nothing is OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new venture after leaving the smartphone manufacturer late last year, and Pei previously hinted that audio accessories would be a focus for the firm.

Now, Pei has confirmed to Bloomberg that one of the first products to be released by Nothing will be wireless earbuds. The executive added that the earbuds would be launched in the summer, with other products following later in 2021.

“We’re building an ecosystem of smart devices,” Pei was quoted as saying by the news outlet. “We’ll start with simpler products, wireless earbuds. We’re going to have multiple products throughout the year, not just audio products, and eventually we want to build it so these devices talk to each other.”

It remains to be seen whether we should expect wireless earbuds (like the Pixel Buds or OnePlus Bullets Wireless series) or if we should expect true wireless earbuds. Nevertheless, the market is pretty stacked at this point, so any new entrant will need to stand out in a big way.

So how will Nothing stand out then? Unfortunately, Pei refused to provide “specific examples” when Bloomberg asked the executive why investors and consumers should pay attention to the new company’s products.

