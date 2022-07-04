Disney World Begins Next Phase of Grand Floridian's Reimagining – Inside the Magic

Ads

in Walt Disney World

Credit: Disney

For years, Walt Disney World Resort’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has been the crown jewel of Disney Deluxe hotels.

Related: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Undergoes Massive Expansion

The Resort — which was an “opening day” hotel on October 1, 1971 — features opulent Victorian embellishments and theming that current Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek reportedly finds subpar, particularly in comparison to other Orlando hotels at a similar price point, namely the Four Seasons.

Related: Furious Disney World Fans Demand Response After Fake Annual Pass Release

One article about the current CEO’s thoughts noted:

…[when] Chapek took over the Parks & Resorts division in 2015. He felt the Grand Floridian was not up to standards compared to the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, which didn’t befit the current state of Walt Disney World. It was also no longer suitable as the flagship resort. So, as a solution, the company decided to make much-needed changes instead of shifting focus to another resort.

Related: Disney Hints at Major EPCOT 40th Anniversary Celebration

Already, Disney has rethemed Mizner’s Lounge with the Beauty and the Beast-inspired Enchanted Rose Lounge and redone Citrico’s with a Mary Poppins-influenced design.

The Grand Floridian is also getting newly designed Disney Vacation Club Villas. The DVC suites will feature an opulent design, which Disney Parks Blog noted will feature “charming accents in the rooms include Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Victorian-themed silhouettes and other artwork featuring Mary Poppins and Dumbo.”

Related: Disney’s Contemporary Resort Receives Jaw-Dropping Transformation

Last week, Disney officially unveiled the first wave of Villas with a celebration that featured Alice, Mad Hatter, and the White Rabbit! Now that the first remodeled building, Big Pine Key, has been completed, Disney has officially moved on the Boca Chica structure.

A recent article about the ongoing construction at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort noted that “several high-reach boom lifts are in position, and sections of the walls at the end of the building are being removed.”

If you have an upcoming stay at the luxury Disney property, it is important to be aware of the fact that construction equipment will likely be present throughout your stay as the multi-year reimagining continues.

Related: Car Accidentally Drives Down Stairs at Wilderness Lodge

Disney Parks Blog shared details about the new Disney Vacation Club accommodations:

There is a room type for every family at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. The new resort studio features two queen-size beds and a daybed, welcoming up to five guests. Deluxe studios feature a kitchenette and sleep up to five guests. One- and two-bedroom villas include kitchens and large living areas featuring the comforts of home. Three-bedroom grand villas sleep up to 12 guests.

The official description of Disney’s Grand Floridian hotel reads:

Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel. Unwind outdoors, indulge in a luxurious massage and watch evening fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle. Just one stop to Magic Kingdom park on the complimentary Resort Monorail, this timeless Victorian-style marvel evokes Palm Beach’s golden era.

Are you excited the Grand Floridian is getting a revamped look?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!

When she’s not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast’s castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon.



Inside the Magic was created in 2005. What started as a tiny central Florida based website and short weekly podcast that provided our audience the opportunity to visit Walt Disney World virtually has grown to the publishing company it is today. We focus on bringing you all things fun so you can plan your theme park vacation, enjoy Disney at home, and more.

ITM now consists of multiple writers living near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks and around the world. This allows us to bring you the most interesting, entertaining, and unique entertainment experiences, covering theme parks, movies, TV, video games, special events and so much more.

(function(e,t,n,r){var i=n.currentScript,s=null;if(i)s=i;else{var o=n.getElementsByTagName(r),u=o.length-1;for(var a=u;a>=0;a–)if(o[a].getAttribute(“rel”)===”skimlinks-ref-banner”){s=o[a];break}}s&&setTimeout(function(){var i=e[t]||(e[t]=[]),o={“imageUrl”:”/banners/img/referral/higher_commissions/728X90.gif”,”wid”:”07″,”creativeId”:60710,”color”:”grey”,”size”:”728X90″,”domainId”:”1601785″,”publisherId”:137930,”bannerUrl”:”/banners/js/referral/referral_banner.min.js”,”cdnUrl”:”https://s.skimresources.com”};if(i.length===0){var u=n.createElement(r);u.src=o.cdnUrl+o.bannerUrl,u.async=!0,s.parentNode.insertBefore(u,s)}i.push({el:s,config:o})})})(this,”__skimlinksBanners”,document,”script”);



CONTACT US | ADVERTISE ON ITM

PRIVACY POLICY

© 2005–2022 JAK Schmidt, Inc. All rights reserved.

By using this site you agree to our privacy policy. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Inside the Magic.

source

Ads