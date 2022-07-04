Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: AirPods, Treadmills, And More – Women's Health

Ads

Prime Day is known as one of the biggest sales of the year. I mean, where else can you add a discounted set of AirPods, a treadmill, and leggings to your cart while stocking up on and ? The online retailer seems to have it all, and while it may be your go-to place to shop year-round, it’s a great idea to start thinking about what you want to buy on the actual day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? This year, it will run from Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Luckily, they always like to drop some amazing deals and discounts on bestselling, top-reviewed products weeks ahead of the actual sale in order to start getting us excited.

See below for the best deals to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

The hot-weather answer to leggings, biker shorts are just as trendy as they are comfy. These have pockets and feature a whopping 60,000 five-star reviews.

AirPods are practically a modern-day must-have. Whether you’re finally getting a pair for yourself or want to gift them to someone, now’s the time to finally get a pair of the bestselling earbuds.

The new Fitbit won’t just track your steps and calories you’re burning. It even syncs with your phone to read your texts out to you, tracks your sleep, and has a wake-up alarm.

A personal favorite of mine, Kindle’s Paperwhite is a must-have for readers and travelers. It’s super tiny and fits easily in to most any purse.

There’s a reason people are so obsessed with these whitestrips—I’ve been using them for years, and honestly get compliments on my teeth all the time. They’re usually a bit pricey, but it’s a great time to stock up (I know I will!).

All stocked up on tech? You can never have too many leggings. Lululemon’s super high-quality and Women’s Health editor-loved ones are worth the splurge even before this sale, so this is a no-brainer.

Televisions are one of those big-ticket items that are great to snag during big sales like this one. A Smart TV for under $200? Totally not worth missing out on.

The best part about this treadmill is that you can use the handlebar when you’re running or just want some extra stability, but you can also lower it to put it under your desk and get some steps in while you do your next work video call.

If you’re trying to mix up your routine, you’re not alone. Rowing machines are super trendy right now, and it’s hard not to see why. They’re a great way to clock in some cardio with low impact. This one even has wheels so you can move it around your space with ease.

Massage guns make such a great, unique gift that people will *actually* use. Gift it to your partner and then they’ll just have to use it on you as a thank you, of course.

Hey, here’s something you could always use a stock-up on. Why not?

