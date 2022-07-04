Gigaset GS5 Lite: Mid-range smartphone with Android 12 and a 4500 mAh removable battery launches in Europe – Notebookcheck.net

Repairable smartphones have become so rare in the last few years that Fairphone has carved out a niche with the likes of the Fairphone 4. If the Fairphone 4 is not for you, then Gigaset now sells the GS5 Lite in Europe, a mid-range smartphone that also has a removable battery.
According to the company, a 4,500 mAh battery powers a 6.3-inch IPS display that operates at 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and at up to 450 cd/m². Additionally, Gigaset has included a notification LED and a 16 MP front-facing camera contained with a v-shaped notch. Meanwhile, a 48 MP primary camera sits on the device’s back panel, along with an 8 MP ultra-wide angle sensor.
Underpinning the GS5 Lite is the MediaTek Helio G85, a 12 nm SoC with two ARM Cortex-A75 performance cores, six Cortex-A55 power-saving cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. Also, Gigaset includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage. For reference, the GS5 Lite measures 157.7 x 74.8 x 10.7 mm, weighs 205 g and has a USB Type-C port that supports 18 W fast charging. Incidentally, Gigaset has equipped the smartphone with two nano-SIM card slots, as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
The GS5 Lite is orderable now from Gigaset’s website for €249, including shipping and VAT. Currently, the Pearl White model is out of stock, but Gigaset has Dark Titanium Grey units on hand and ready to ship. All GS5 Lite models ship with Android 12 too, unlike many cheaper Android smartphones.
