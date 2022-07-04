Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Adds More Free Game Demos to Stadia – Zacks Investment Research

Ads

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Don't Know Your Password?

New to Zacks? Get started here.

Don't Know Your Password?

You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.

If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.

OK Cancel

Image: Bigstock

Zacks Equity Research June 28, 2022

AMZN Quick Quote AMZN MSFT Quick Quote MSFT NVDA Quick Quote NVDA GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL

Trades from $1

You follow Analyst Blog – edit

You follow Zacks Equity Research – edit

Zacks Equity Research

Analyst Blog

Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote – Free Report) division Google continues to add advanced features to its game streaming platform — Stadia — and bring major game updates in order to strengthen its presence in the cloud gaming market.

This is evident from the increasing number of free game demos on Stadia. The company recently added 35 more free game demos to the library, which remains noteworthy. Previously, the number stood at 25.

Ads

This is likely to attract gamers to Stadia as they will get access to free game trials of several popular high-end games. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the subscriber base of Stadia.

Notably, the new free demos for 30 minutes support titles like Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, Ben 10: Power Trip, Darksiders III, Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT, and My Friend Peppa Pig.

Further, free demos for 60 minutes support titles such as Cake Bash, Darksiders Genesis, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, The Darkside Detective, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, and Get Packed: Fully Loaded.





Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Apart from the latest addition of free game demos, Google is gearing up to boost Stadia’s graphic hardware by supporting its servers with NVIDIA GPUs.

Its introduction of a feature called the ‘Trending’ section to the Explore tab, which gives players an idea about the popular game on Stadia, is another positive.

In addition to the above-mentioned initiatives, the company’s expanding gaming library remains noteworthy. It recently added two games titled Zorro The Chronicles and Discovery Tour: Viking Age to the platform.

Stadia is set to bring the first four games in the Atari Recharged series this year, namely Centipede, Black Widow, Asteroids and Breakout.

The above-mentioned endeavors are in sync with Google’s growing efforts toward delivering an enhanced gaming experience to players.

These initiatives are expected to aid Google’s parent Alphabet in capitalizing on the immense prospects in the booming cloud gaming market.

Per an Allied Market Research report, the global cloud gaming market is expected to hit $21.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 57.2% between 2021 and 2030.

However, Alphabet, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), faces stiff competition from companies like NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote – Free Report) , Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote – Free Report) and Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote – Free Report) , which are also leaving no stone unturned to bolster their presence in the promising cloud gaming market.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NVIDIA continues to gain solid momentum in its next-generation cloud gaming platform — GeForce NOW, which offers GeForce RTX 3080-class gaming. An increasing number of blockbuster AAA titles on GeForce NOW remains noteworthy.

Further, NVIDIA added 25 games on GeForce NOW. Titles include LEAP, Souldiers, Twilight Wars: Declassified, ABRISS – build to destroy, ANNO: Mutationem, Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut, Star Conflict, MythBusters: The Game – Crazy Experiments Simulator, POSTAL: Brain Damaged, and Tour de France 2022.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s combination of Project xCloud and Xbox Game Pass remains another major positive. Its decision to extend its cloud gaming to Xbox Series X and Series S, along with Xbox One consoles, remains noteworthy.

The extension is likely to drive Microsoft’s momentum among gamers as they can play multi-player games with just an invite and access Gen 9-only Xbox games on Xbox One.

Meanwhile, Amazon continues to gather steam from its well-performing cloud gaming service called Luna. AMZN’s focus toward expanding Luna’s compatibility with other devices, including Fire TV Sticks, Toshiba Fire TV Edition and Insignia Fire TV Edition, remains noteworthy.

Nevertheless, Google’s strengthening cloud gaming efforts are expected to continue aiding its competitive edge against the above-mentioned companies.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) – free report >>

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) – free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) – free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) – free report >>

Our experts picked 7 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy stocks with the best chance to skyrocket within the next 30-90 days.

Recent stocks from this report have soared up to +178.7% in 3 months – this month’s picks could be even better. See our report’s 7 new picks today, absolutely FREE.

Privacy Policy | No cost, no obligation to buy anything ever.

This page has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved or endorsed by the companies represented herein. Each of the company logos represented herein are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation; Dow Jones & Company; Nasdaq, Inc.; Forbes Media, LLC; Investor’s Business Daily, Inc.; and Morningstar, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Zacks Investment Research | 10 S Riverside Plaza Suite #1600 | Chicago, IL 60606

At the center of everything we do is a strong commitment to independent research and sharing its profitable discoveries with investors. This dedication to giving investors a trading advantage led to the creation of our proven Zacks Rank stock-rating system. Since 1988 it has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.75% per year. These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 2, 2022. Zacks Rank stock-rating system returns are computed monthly based on the beginning of the month and end of the month Zacks Rank stock prices plus any dividends received during that particular month. A simple, equally-weighted average return of all Zacks Rank stocks is calculated to determine the monthly return. The monthly returns are then compounded to arrive at the annual return. Only Zacks Rank stocks included in Zacks hypothetical portfolios at the beginning of each month are included in the return calculations. Zacks Ranks stocks can, and often do, change throughout the month. Certain Zacks Rank stocks for which no month-end price was available, pricing information was not collected, or for certain other reasons have been excluded from these return calculations.

Visit Performance Disclosure for information about the performance numbers displayed above.

Visit www.zacksdata.com to get our data and content for your mobile app or website.

Real time prices by BATS. Delayed quotes by Sungard.

NYSE and AMEX data is at least 20 minutes delayed. NASDAQ data is at least 15 minutes delayed.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source