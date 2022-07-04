Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets June 2022 security update in Europe – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
Yesterday, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 received the June 2022 security update. Today, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has started getting Samsung’s latest security patch. The update is currently available in Europe, but we expect it to reach other markets within the next few days.
The latest software update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with firmware version F926BXXS1CVEE. This new update brings the June 2022 security patch that fixes 66 privacy and security-related vulnerabilities. It also brings camera performance improvements. The Night Portrait feature has been improved. The update also brings support for the telephoto camera in the stock camera app’s Pro mode.
Samsung’s official changelog mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has received the Auto Framing feature in supported video calling apps. This feature was first introduced earlier this year with the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The South Korean firm says that image quality should improve when memories are captured within social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat.
If you are a Galaxy Z Fold 3 user in Europe, you can download the latest software update by heading over to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
Reviews
