16-inch MacBook Pro inventory shortage may signal imminent refresh – The Indian Express

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro’s stocks are reportedly running out of stock, as the company is expected to refresh the lineup soon. As per a tweet by YouTuber Luke Miani, inventory of the current-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro is limited in Apple Stores.

There are 12 Apple Stores within a 30 mile radius of me and not one of them has a single 16 inch MacBook Pro in stock… coincidence? I think not pic.twitter.com/EQlRyQ8b6v

— Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) October 2, 2021

The YouTuber discovered that all of the retail stores near him had no stock of the laptop. The limited stock of the device could further solidify that Apple plans to launch a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at a virtual event soon.

As per a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to hold a Mac-focused event within the next month, where the company will introduce its next-generation MacBook Pros with a faster “M1X” Apple silicon chip, refreshed design, and an improved display.

To recall, Apple had held its Mac event in November last year. On the other hand, the company has also held Mac events in October, in the past. As of now, we do not know whether Apple will stick with its November or October timeframe to hold its launch event.

Gurman stated that Apple may introduce its M1X powered MacBook Pros within the next month, noting that “Apple typically does its major new Mac introductions in October.

The Apple M1X chip is the expected name for a more graphic-intense and professional-focused M1 chip. The chip is said to have been developed in two variations: both with 10 CPU cores and either 16 or 32 graphics cores.

Apple may also announce a redesigned Mac mini along with the launch of its new MacBook Pros. Apple has launched its next generation iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, a new generation iPad, and the sixth-generation iPad mini last month. The company is also expected to launch its third-generation AirPods before the end of this year.

