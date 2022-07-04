Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ $176 off, Sonos July 4th sale from $119, more – 9to5Google

Ads

July 1

Rikka Altland

– Jul. 1st 2022 9:03 am PT

@rikkaaltland

All of this holiday weekend’s best deals are now headlined by Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ at $176 off. That’s alongside a Sonos July 4th sale from $119 and Hisense’s 55-inch U8G 4K Android TV at $600. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 256GB Android Tablet from $804. Down from $980, this is a new all-time low at $176 off while beating our previous mention by $75. You’ll also be able to save on 128GB capacity models starting at $766, down from $900 and also marking new all-time lows.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage.

Sonos is now celebrating July 4th with as notable of an Independence Day sale as they come courtesy of its certified refurbished storefront. This time around delivering new all-time lows on nearly everything, shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Soundbar at $539.25. Down from the usual $899 new condition price, today’s offer is well below our previous $719 mention and delivers the best price to date at $360 off. Those who don’t need the built-in microphone can also score the Sonos Arc SL for $509, down from $849 to mark a new low.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup.

Amazon now offers the Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Smart Android TV for $600. Marking the second-best price to date at within a cent of the all-time low, today’s offer is down from $750 in order to save you $150. Bringing Android TV to the center of your home theater, this 2021 release from Hisense arrives with 1,500 nits of peak brightness that pairs nicely with Dolby Vision HDR. Alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, there’s an HDMI 2.1 port to match (as well as three standard inputs) and all of the built-in access to streaming services and other content. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

OnePlus is now offering its all-new unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $969 with bundled OnePlus Buds Pro thrown in. Normally fetching that for the handset alone, you’re getting $150 in value added in on the newly-released higher storage capacity device. Those upgrading from an existing OnePlus handset can also save an extra $50, as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. And don’t forget all of the features of the OnePlus Watch which you can read up on right here.

Amazon now offers the ASUS Chromebook CM3 Detachable for $300. Down from $370, this is marking the best price of the year at a total of $70 off while beating our previous mention by $20. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back.

Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

