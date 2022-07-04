NEM Price Analysis: XEM Witnessed Massive Buying, What about this Recovery? – Cryptocurrency News – The Market Periodical

Ads







NEM price has gained around 11% in the last 24-hour period. Tube token recovered massively in the last 24-hour period, however, the XEM coin now falters to maintain the uptrend momentum and is currently facing a little correction in its price. The token must maintain the current uptrend momentum over the daily price chart. However, the token is currently facing short-selling and is falling again over the daily price chart. XEM investors need to wait until the token regions its uptrend momentum over the daily price chart.

NEM price is presently CMP at $0.043 and has gained 11% of its market capitalization in the last 24-hour period. Trading volume has increased significantly by 2419% in the intraday trading session. This shows that XEM went through strong buying during the intraday trading session and is currently facing a correction over the daily price chart. The volume to market cap ratio is 0.5086.

XEM coin price must maintain its uptrend momentum over the daily price chart. The token is currently trading above the demand zone and is facing correction again falling after a quick recovery. Volume change can be seen above average and under control of bears after the buyers influence. The accumulation is still needed to let XEM surge over the daily price chart.

Support at the lower end resides at $0.035, and resistance on the higher side is at $0.068.

Over the daily price chart, the XEM coin price struggles to draw in new purchasers. In order to register its recovery phase, the token needs to attract buyers. Technical indicators indicate that the XEM coin is in a downtrend and that it is moving in the direction of the lower trendline. The bearish momentum of the XEM coin is displayed by the relative strength index. RSI has broken through neutrality at 48 and is now moving toward oversold territory. The XEM coin’s decline momentum is visible in MACD. The MACD line is above the signal line and is moving in for a negative crossover as it gets closer to the signal line.

Conclusion

Technical Levels

Support Level: $0.035

Resistance Level: $0.068

Nancy J. Allen is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrencies inspire people to be their own banks and step aside from traditional monetary exchange systems. She is also intrigued by blockchain technology and its functioning.

